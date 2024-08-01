Nintendo Downloads - August 1, 2024

If Nintendo wants to give me a birthday present in two weeks from Thursday, they could stop approving games for a while.

Things we missed last week: As threatened, One Piece Odyssey did drop in all territories, as well as forgetting that The New Denpa Men would confirm that Genius Sonority is the Vince Russo of RPG developers, and F1 Manager 24 drove in but was DQed for being underweight. The Archives had a Vs Series machine in The Adventure of Valkyrie: The Legend of the Key of Time.

My knees are still a little worn down from this past weekend's Lucas Ario fun, so this week will be brief: the headliner is the humorous follow-up to Untitled Goose Game from Panic in Thank Goodness You're Here (review forthcoming), because the alternative is a sus remake from one of the following - Star Wars: Bounty Hunter (from Aspyr, can't wait to see how they rip people off this time), Tomba! (from Limited Run Games - you know, the Gex and Bubsy crowd), or Pinball Quest (City Connection reaches into their old NES libraries). World of Goo 2 should be pulling a One Piece, since pricing's only listed for Japan as of press time.

North America

Tokyo Chronos & Altreus: Beyond Chronos (US$49.99/C$67.99: Wednesday)

Hakuoki: Chronicles of Wind and Blossom ($49.99/$64.99)

Chef Chen ($23.99/$30.99)

The Garden Path ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)

Mars 2120 ($19.99/$26.99)

Operation Tango ($19.99/$22.79)

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter ($19.99/$27.48)

Thank Goodness You're Here! ($19.99/$25.99)

Tomba! ($19.99/$27.38)

Trinity Fusion ($19.99/$25.99)

Babba Yagga: Woodboy ($15.99/$13.63: Friday)

Summer in Trigue ($14.99/$20.99: Wednesday)

Bare Butt Boxing ($14.99/$17.49)

Landnama ($13.99/$17.99)

King 'n Knight ($11.99/$15.49: Friday)

Farlands Journey ($9.99/$13.29)

EvoMon ($9.99/$13.69: Friday)

Treasure Hunt on a World Trip ($8.99/$11.49)

Midnight Collection ($7.99/$10.99: Tuesday)

Jalecolle Famicom Ver. Pinball Quest ($7.99/$11.00: Wednesday)

Animal Hunting 3D ($7.99/$10.99: Friday)

Shopping Mall Girl ($7.99/$10.75: Friday)

Cilla ($6.99/$9.29: Friday)

Looped: Love at First Sight ($5.99/$7.79: Sunday)

Aero the Acro-Bat ($5.99/$8.99: Friday)

Werewolf Goldfish ($5/$4.36)

Little Army ($4.99/$6.99: Sunday)

Death Noodle Delivery ($4.99/$5.69: Wednesday)

Toy Car Extreme Racing: RC Driver Simulator ($4.99/$5.99)

Zumba Marble Blast ($4.99/$6.99)

Galaxy Mania ($4.99/$6.75: Friday)

Rejoinder ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Find The Cat ($3.99/$5.39)

Same Break Game ($3.99/$4.99)

Super Kawaii: Finding Mistakes in Panda Photos ($3.99/$5.39)

Train Your Brain: Spot the Difference with Animal Kids Photos ($3.99/$5.39)

Tensei ($2.99/$3.89)

Yatsumeguri ($2.9/$3.97)

Synaxarion Christian Stories: Holy Martyr Savvas The Goth ($0.99/$1.36)

Bot Shot ($0.99/$1.29: Saturday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The original Darkest Dungeon is 70% off until Friday. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Tokyo Chronos & Altreus: Beyond Chronos (€49.99/£44.99: Wednesday)

Hakuoki: Chronicles of Wind and Blossom (€49.99/£44.99)

Chef Chen (€20.99/£19.99)

Trinity Fusion (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Mars 2120 (€19.99/£17.99)

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter (€19.99/£17.99)

The Garden Path (€19.5/£16.75: Tuesday)

Thank Goodness You're Here! (€17.99/£15.99)

Operation Tango (€16.99/£15.49)

Summer in Trigue (€14.99/£14.99: Wednesday)

Bedrotting (€14.99/£13.99: Friday)

Landnama (€13.99/£12.59)

King 'n Knight (€11.99/£10.79: Friday)

Farlands Journey (€9.99/£8.99)

EvoMon (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Animal Hunting 3D (€7.99/£7.99: Monday)

Basketball Anime Girls (€7.99/£7.99: Monday)

Midnight Collection (€7.99/£7.99: Tuesday)

Jalecolle Famicom Ver. Pinball Quest (€7.99/£7.19: Wednesday)

Treasure Hunt on a World Trip (€7.99/£7.99)

Cilla (€6.99/£5.79: Friday)

Aero the Acro-Bat (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

Werewolf Goldfish (€5/£2.56)

Little Army (€4.99/£4.99: Sunday)

Death Noodle Delivery (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Toy Car Extreme Racing: RC Driver Simulator (€4.99/£4.99)

Zumba Marble Blast (€4.99/£4.99)

Rejoinder (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Same Break Game (€2.99/£2.69: Wednesday)

Tensei (€2.99/£2.49)

Yatsumeguri (€2.69/£2.39)

Find The Cat (€2.49/£2.24)

Super Kawaii: Finding Mistakes in Panda Photos (€2.49/£2.24)

Train Your Brain: Spot the Difference with Animal Kids Photos (€2.49/£2.24)

Bot Shot (€0.99/£0.99: Saturday)

Japan

Tokyo Chronos & Altreus: Beyond Chronos (¥7480)

Scarlet Fragment: Tamayorihime Kitan -Omoiro no Kioku- (¥7150)

Dokapon: Iron Sword of Rage (¥4620)

World of Goo 2 (¥3800)

Jett Rider (¥3300)

Trinity Fusion (¥3100)

Chef Chen (¥3000)

Mars 2120 (¥2890)

The Garden Path (¥2300)

Thank Goodness You're Here! (¥2200)

Unables (¥2200)

Super Dungeon Maker (¥1950)

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Purgatory (¥1700)

EvoMon (¥1610)

Landnama (¥1600)

Metroplex Zero (¥1499)

King 'n Knight (¥1200)

Cilla (¥1100)

Farlands Journey (¥990)

Aero the Acro-Bat (¥990: Friday)

Jalecolle Famicom Ver. Pinball Quest (¥990)

Zumba Marble Blast (¥800)

Rejoinder (¥799)

Toy Car Extreme Racing: RC Driver Simulator (¥749)

Same Break Game (¥500)

Werewolf Goldfish (¥500)

Yatsumeguri (¥470)

Differences In Japanese Landscapes (¥420)

Element Learning Quiz (¥420)

Learn Three Languages (¥420)

Minerals and Gems Quiz (¥420)

Multiple Choice Animal Quiz (¥420)

Rhinoceres Beetles Quiz (¥420)

Tensei (¥350)