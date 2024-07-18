Nintendo Downloads - July 18, 2024

The following contest, scheduled for one fall, is for the Nintendo World Championship!

Things we missed last week: A double dose of Namco as Ace Combat 7 did come out for standard retail price, and also... I swear this is not one of those "fetish" games, but they also added Tinkle Pit into the Archives.

Speaking of the fetish room, let's make that particular wing of horny jail a bit more crowded (sorry Plumeria) and instead focus on the big releases this week. You could make an argument for two things - today's launch of Darkest Dungeon II or the Nintendo World Championships NES Edition launch on Thursday, both of which will leave me depressed for entirely different reasons. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles get back to their indie roots this week with a roguelike, seemingly the last genre they had to tackle following doing Metroidvania exploration platformer in 199-freaking-3, with Splintered Fate as well.

Other titles to watch for our coverage for this week: shadow based 3D platformer SCHiM which was in the same Indie World show as Splintered Fate, the exactly-what-it-says-on-the-tin Hot Lap Racing, and Dutch sci-fi thriller Deliver Us The Moon. The randomly expensive Steel Empire gets a surprisingly inexpensive crossover as well with Over Horizon, and your EggConsole game of the week is adventure title Seilane.

North America

B-Project Ryusei*Fantasia (US$49.99/C$68.30: Monday)

Darkest Dungeon II ($39.99/$49.99: Monday)

Nintendo World Championship: NES Edition ($39.99/$49.99)

Hot Lap Racing ($34.99/$47.99: Tuesday)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate ($29.99/$39.99: Wednesday)

Schim ($24.99/$34.99)

Deliver Us The Moon ($19.99/$27.52: Tuesday)

Stories from the Outbreak ($19.99/$27.49: Tuesday)

Let's School ($19.99/$27.40: Tuesday)

Fueled Up ($19.99/$27.49)

Bum Simulator ($17.99/$24.75: Tuesday)

Ancient Phantasma ($14.99/$20.99)

Rivalia: Dungeon Raiders ($14.99/$20)

Over Horizon x Steel Empire ($14.99/$19.99)

The Gravity Trickster ($13.99/$18.99)

Jello ($13.99/$16.99)

Shogun Samurai Tycoon ($9.99/$12.99)

I Want To Eat Umaibo ($9.99/$not releasing)

A Lost Note ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Spy Guy Animals Junior ($8.99/$9.08: Friday)

Project Drift Japan Challenge ($7.99/$10.99: Sunday)

Basketball Slam Dunk 2024 ($7.99/$10.99: Friday)

Stylist Girl ($7.99/$10.75: Friday)

Ecchi Time ($7.69/$10.35: Friday)

Puzzle Playground ($6.99/$8.99: Sunday)

RPM: Road Punk Mayhem ($6.99/$8.49: Wednesday)

Traffic Race 3D 2 ($6.99/$9.59)

Satryn DX ($6.99/$8.99)

EggConsole Seilane PC-8801mkIISR ($6.49/$7.34)

Hentai Paradise Vol. 1 ($5.99/$5.99)

Return to Abyss ($4.99/$6.85: Tuesday)

Backroom Escape: Labyrinth Horror ($4.99/$5.99)

Cargo Manager: Forklift Simulator ($4.99/$5.99)

Zombie Derby 2 ($4.99/$6.49)

Frogurai ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Diamond Painting ASMR ($4.99/$6.70: Friday)

Photographic Memory Test ($3.99/$5.39)

Slot & Learn Country Names in Kanji ($3.99/$5.39)

Tiny Treasure Hunt DX ($3.99/$5.39)

Train Your Brain: Spot The Difference With Fish Photos ($3.99/$5.39)

Which Kanji? So Fancy ($3.99/$5.39)

Throw It! Dinosaur Panic ($3.99/$5.19)

Suddenly An Ogre ($1.99/$2.79)

Toree's Panic Pack ($0.99/$1.29: Friday)

Neon Cop ($0.99/$1.29: Saturday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: If you're slacking on JRPG July (guilty) NEO: The World Ends With You is 60% off alongside the entire Mana series on Switch until the 26th. (Or a day before NEO TWEWY's third birthday... I know that's a sore spot with Square fans.) PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

B-Project Ryusei*Fantasia (€49.99/£44.99: Monday)

Darkest Dungeon II (€38.99/£34.00: Monday)

Hot Lap Racing (€34.99/£29.99: Tuesday)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate (€29.99/£26.99: Wednesday)

Nintendo World Championship: NES Edition (€29.99/£24.99)

Schim (€24.99/£20.99)

Deliver Us The Moon (€19.99/£15.99: Monday)

Stories from the Outbreak (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Fueled Up (€19.99/£17.99)

Let's School (€18.99/£15.99: Monday)

Bum Simulator (€14.99/£13.49: Tuesday)

Rivalia: Dungeon Raiders (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Ancient Phantasma (€14.99/£13.49)

Over Horizon x Steel Empire (€14.99/£13.49)

The Gravity Trickster (€13.99/£12.59: Wednesday)

Shogun Samurai Tycoon (€9.99/£8.99)

Airstrike Command: Tactical Assault Operation (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

A Lost Note (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Spy Guy Animals Junior (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Project Drift Japan Challenge (€7.99/£7.99: Sunday)

Basketball Slam Dunk 2024 (€7.99/£7.19: Friday)

Puzzle Playground (€6.99/£5.99: Sunday)

Traffic Race 3D 2 (€6.99/£6.99: Wednesday)

RPM: Road Punk Mayhem (€6.99/£6.29: Wednesday)

Satryn DX (€6.99/£5.99)

Hentai Paradise Vol. 1 (€5.99/£5.99)

EggConsole Seilane PC-8801mkIISR (€5.59/£5.39)

Backroom Escape: Labyrinth Horror (€4.99/£4.99)

Cargo Manager: Forklift Simulator (€4.99/£4.99)

Frogurai (€4.99/£4.99)

Robin Hood: Shogun Samurai (€4.99/£4.49)

Zombie Derby 2 (€4.99/£4.49)

Photographic Memory Test (€2.49/£2.24)

Slot & Learn Country Names in Kanji (€2.49/£2.24)

Tiny Treasure Hunt DX (€2.49/£2.24)

Train Your Brain: Spot The Difference With Fish Photos (€2.49/£2.24)

Which Kanji? So Fancy (€2.49/£2.24)

Suddenly An Ogre (€1.99/£1.79)

Toree's Panic Pack (€0.99/£0.89: Friday)

Neon Cop (€0.99/£0.99: Saturday)

Japan

Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (¥8470)

Mistonia's Wings -The Lost Delight- (¥7480)

Darkest Dungeon II (¥4500: Tuesday)

Mystery Check: Smart Countermeasures (¥4378)

Nintendo World Championship: NES Edition (¥3800)

Ginsei Chess DX (¥3740)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate (¥3520)

Deliver Us The Moon (¥3144)

Let's School (¥3110)

Bow and the Blue Flowers of the Moonlit Night (¥2970)

Schim (¥2750)

The Gravity Trickster (¥2385)

Let's Build a Zoo (¥2300)

A Lost Note (¥1990)

Spy Guy Animals Junior (¥1326)

Ancient Phantasma (¥1320)

Racing Car Chaos: Extreme Stunt Showdown (¥1299)

Satryn DX (¥1100)

I Want To Eat Umaibo (¥1000)

Traffic Race 3D 2 (¥999)

EggConsole Seilane PC-8801mkIISR (¥880)

RPM: Road Punk Mayhem (¥800)

Return to Abyss (¥780)

Hentai Paradise Vol. 1 (¥777)

Backroom Escape: Labyrinth Horror (¥749)

Cargo Manager: Forklift Simulator (¥749)

Zombie Derby 2 (¥580)

Find the Cat (¥420)

Math Logic Quiz (¥420)

Souvenir Calculation - Mental Math (¥420)

Spot the Difference: Baby Animals (¥420)

Thesaurus Quiz (¥420)

Train Your Brain: Spot The Difference With Fish Photos (¥420)

Falling Number (¥399)