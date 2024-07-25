Nintendo Downloads - July 25, 2024

Awful lot of games trying to glom off the lighting of a torch in Paris Friday afternoon (or for our American friends, Friday night)

Things we missed last week: A couple of Cosmic Fantasy releases, an early drop of Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus (originally scheduled for August), and a release of the original Rogue as ported by... Epyx. Sure. Football Cup was the Archives release.

The topline of the downloads seems to be focused on RPGs, with Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure* and the somewhat saner localization of Tokyo Xanadu eX+, plus at least in Japan a late Switch port of One Piece: Odyssey. Based on comments from my friends who played it on other platforms, it's the 3rd best ILCA game on Switch. Team17 is even getting in on the RPG act with Conscript.

For those looking to avoid leveling this week, there's adventure title The Star Named EOS and the actual release of Exophobia, or maybe you'd like to dip back into the World of Darkness with a new Werewolf: The Apocalypse game. And it's a... well, crap. At least there's a few track and field focused titles for the Olympics... though maybe those should be next week, and this week should be all of the swimming games.

North America

Tokyo Xanadu eX+ (US$49.99/C$68.18)

Astoria: Fate's Kiss ($29.99/$38.99)

Some Some Convenience Store ($24.99/$34.20)

Conscript ($21.99/$29.50: Tuesday)

Ninja Slayer: Neo-Saitama In Flames ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure ($19.99/$25.99)

Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow ($19.99/$25.99)

Harvest Days ($19.99/$24.99)

Puppy Cars ($15.99/$18.99)

Exophobia ($14.99/$20.52: Tuesday)

The Star Named EOS ($14.99/$19.49: Tuesday)

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Purgatory ($14.99/$19.49: Tuesday)

Chrysolite ($14.99/$19.99: Wednesday)

Abathor ($14.99/$20.00)

Auto Empire: Car Dealer Simulator ($12.99/$17.99: Wednesday)

Super Woden GP II ($12.99/$15.99: Wednesday)

Hollow Cocoon ($12.99/$17.78)

Speed Overflow ($12.99/$17.78)

Urban Survival Simulator: The Bum's Journey ($12.99/$17.99: Saturday)

Pair Horror ($12.00/$10.25)

Seven Nights Ghost ($11.99/$15.49)

Tactical Bandits ($11.99/$14.99)

Monument: Invasion ($9.99/$12.99)

Mists of Noyah ($9.99/$12.99)

Ringlorn Saga ($9.99/$12.99)

Exhausted Man ($9.99/$12.78)

Shikon-X Astro Defense Fortress ($9.99/$11.39)

Aooni ($9.99/$13.50: Friday)

Cyber Racers ($9.99/$13.50: Friday)

Jewel Fight: Heroes of Legend ($8.99/$11.99: Friday)

Racing Car Chaos: Extreme Stunt Showdown ($7.99/$10.99: Sunday)

Fishing Break ($7.99/$10.92)

Sportitions '24 ($7.99/$7.99: Friday)

Basketball Anime Girls ($7.99/$10.99: Saturday)

Thief Simulator: Heist Master ($7.99/$9.99: Saturday)

Faster Than Bolt ($6.99/$9.99: Friday)

Fit My Dog ($6.99/$9.59: Friday)

Escape Fear 2 ($4.99/$5.99)

Hellpit ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Steel Racer ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

City Takeover ($4.99/$6.70: Friday)

Sanbansen Plus ($4/$4.5)

Hidden Cats in Rome ($3.99/$4.99)

Uncover The Triad of Terror ($3.99/$5.39)

The Legend of the Dragonflame High School 3 ($3.35/not releasing)

Inflatables ($0.99/$1.29: Saturday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: A Capcom sale until July 30 includes 33% off Ghost Trick. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Tokyo Xanadu eX+ (€49.99/£44.99)

Astoria: Fate's Kiss (€29.99/£24.99: Wednesday)

Some Some Convenience Store (€23.16/£20.79)

Conscript (€21.99/£21.99: Tuesday)

Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow (€19.99/£17.99)

Harvest Days (€19.99/£17.99)

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure (€17.99/£15.99)

The Star Named EOS (€14.99/£13.49: Tuesday)

Chrysolite (€14.99/£14.99: Wednesday)

Abathor (€14.99/£13.49)

Puppy Cars (€14.99/£11.99)

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Purgatory (€13.99/£12.59: Tuesday)

Exophobia (€13.89/£11.54: Monday)

Auto Empire: Car Dealer Simulator (€12.99/£11.99: Wednesday)

Super Woden GP II (€12.99/£11.99: Wednesday)

Urban Survival Simulator: The Bum's Journey (€12.99/£12.99: Saturday)

Pair Horror (€12/£5.92)

Hollow Cocoon (€11.99/£10.79)

Speed Overflow (€11.99/£10.79)

Tactical Bandits (€11.99/£9.99)

Seven Nights Ghost (€11.79/£9.99)

Monument: Invasion (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Ringlorn Saga (€9.99/£8.99)

Exhausted Man (€9.99/£8.99)

Shikon-X Astro Defense Fortress (€8.39/£7.59)

Cyber Racers (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Aooni (€9/£7.50: Friday)

Jewel Fight: Heroes of Legend (€8.99/£7.99: Friday)

Racing Car Chaos: Extreme Stunt Showdown (€7.99/£7.99: Sunday)

Fishing Break (€7.99/£7.99)

Sketch Personality Test (€7.99/£7.99)

Sportitions '24 (€7.99/£7.19: Friday)

Thief Simulator: Heist Master (€7.99/£7.99: Saturday)

Faster Than Bolt (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

Fit My Dog (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

Escape Fear 2 (€4.99/£4.99)

Hellpit (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Steel Racer (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Galaxy Mania (€4.99/£4.49: Saturday)

Hidden Cats in Rome (€3.99/£3.59)

The Legend of the Dragonflame High School 3 (€3.1/£2.24: Wednesday)

Sanbansen Plus (€3/£2.69: Wednesday)

Uncover The Triad of Terror (€2.49/£2.24)

Inflatables (€0.99/£0.99: Saturday)

Japan

Reynatis (¥8778)

Anpanman Touch And Enjoy! (¥7480)

Monologue of the Summer Sky (¥7480)

One Piece Odyssey (¥7480)

On Air! (¥7480: Friday)

Hot Lap Racing (¥5280)

Sengoku Koihime: Otome Kenran Sengoku Emaki - Hojo Family Rebellion (¥6270)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II (¥5280)

Undying (¥3850)

Harvest Days (¥3499)

Conscript (¥3300: Tuesday)

Hamster Sweets Puzzle (¥3080)

Monument: Invasion (¥2999)

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure (¥2980)

Astoria: Fate's Kiss (¥2980)

Omega 6: The Triangle Stars (¥2970)

Ninja Slayer: Neo-Saitama In Flames (¥2750: Wednesday)

Puppy Cars (¥2690)

Some Some Convenience Store (¥2490)

Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow (¥2200)

Chrysolite (¥2100)

Speed Overflow (¥1999)

Urban Survival Simulator: The Bum's Journey (¥1999)

Hollow Cocoon (¥1980)

Super Woden GP II (¥1800)

The Star Named EOS (¥1700: Tuesday)

Tactical Bandits (¥1400)

Pair Horror (¥1200)

Seven Nights Ghost (¥1200)

Exhausted Man (¥1150)

Fit My Dog (¥1120)

Aooni (¥990)

Pool Club Escape (¥990)

Finding Items In World Heritage Sites (¥980)

Hellpit (¥799)

Little Army (¥799)

Escape Fear 2 (¥749)

Hidden Cats in Rome (¥600)

The Legend of the Dragonflame High School 3 (¥500)

Sanbansen Plus (¥470)

Elementary School Listening Study Test (¥420)

Find The Difference In Panda Photos (¥420)

Why Dolphins Don't Have Scales (¥300)