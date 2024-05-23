New Modes Announced For Nintendo World Championships And Nintendo Switch Sports

Look at it this way, the Switch Sports update means you can't do worse than Luka and Kyrie in the finals.

New modes were announced for a pair of Nintendo games today, one to come and one out for a couple of years.

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition revealed a pair of new competition methods today in the Nintendo Direct. A "Survival" mode will see you race ghosts of seven other players in a knockout format, while "Legend" challenges involve completing more difficult or extended tasks. The example given for a Legend challenge is completing an "any%" speed run of Super Mario Bros.

Additionally, a new update was detailed for 2022's Nintendo Switch Sports. The free update this summer will add a 2v2 basketball option, with online play support.