Nintendo Downloads - July 11, 2024

If this article is late next week, blame Pokemon Go Fest 2k24. If it's late in August, I got five and a game for two-handing an eShop developer.

Things we missed last week: Ninja Emaki in the Archives, and "Utah Games Presents" which is actually games produced by a Master's program at the University of Utah. There was also a regular-price-US$99-but-97%-off version of AAA Clock, to which I will point out that if the publisher of that "game" is located where their name suggests, I will be in the area in August and there isn't a jury in that province that will convict me.

Although it seems like the big release of the week is the Switch version of Ace Combat 7, we don't have pricing outside Japan for it yet so we have to make do. That pretty much serves as the tail end of a highly Japan-centric week on the store even in NA, with a pair of Muv-Luv visual novels and a remake of Princess Maker 2 (awkward) in the hopper this week as the big costs, with Bubble Bobble III coming in as a budget option for those who care. Or you can spend as long in Soul Society as I do on this article each week with a free-to-play Bleach game.

If you feel like keeping it western, you can work through still simulator Moonshine Inc, or a neat pixel art adventure title whose profile has been on the site for over 4 years (I think it was shown at the last PAX East before the world went to hell) in Night Reverie.

North America

Princess Maker 2 Regeneration (US$39.99/C$51.99)

Muv-Luv Alternative Remastered ($39.99/$49.99)

Nahuelbeuk's Dungeon Master ($29.99/$36.99: Tuesday)

Muv-Luv Remastered ($29.99/$39.99)

Dros ($24.99/$34.00: Friday)

Moonshine Inc ($19.99/$25.99)

Ogre Tale ($19.99/$19.99)

Night Reverie ($14.99/$18.99)

True Colors: A Date With Deception ($13.99/$16.99: Wednesday)

Cyberpunk Parkour Uprising ($12.99/$17.75: Tuesday)

Wejam ($10.99/$13.99)

Prune & Milo ($10.49/$14)

Editor's Hell: Newspaper Story ($9.99/$13.99: Sunday)

Kubits Gallery ($9.99/$12.99: Monday)

Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III ($9.99/$12.99)

Offroad Truck Simulator ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

siMarket Supermarket Simulator ($7.99/$10.49: Friday)

Ecchi Secrets ($7.69/$10.35: Friday)

Sunlight Scream ($6.99/$9.99)

Gluck ($6.99/$8.99)

EggConsole Popful Mail PC-8801mkIISR ($6.49/$7.34)

Let's Aim! Shooting Gallery ($5.00/$4.35)

Whispering Paws ($4.99/$6.86: Monday)

Busway Islands - Puzzle ($4.99/$6.99)

Toon Roads: Superbike ($4.99/$6.84)

HoneyLand ($4.99/$6.83)

Primal Survivors ($4.99/$6.83)

Brawl Arena ($4.99/$5.99)

Danger Stunt Drive ($4.99/$5.99)

Vacuum Ball ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Fantasy Saga Frenzy ($4.99/$6.75: Friday)

Lunch Box Ready ($4.99/$6.73: Friday)

Shy Dogs: Hidden Orchestra ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)

Deathcron ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Casino Tycoon Simulator ($4.99/$6.99: Saturday)

Robin Hood: Shogun Simulator ($4.99/$6.99: Saturday)

Falling Number ($3.99/$5.49: Saturday)

Ballz ($2.99/$3.99: Friday)

Anomaly Pools ($2.50/$3.50)

Retro Battle ($2.19/$2.99: Wednesday)

Vac Attack ($0.99/$1.29: Saturday)

Bleach: Brave Souls (free to start)

Hamster Playground (free to start)

Sales and Price Drops

A Switch Online game trial for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope has the game on sale 67% off (60% for the all-DLC-in Gold Edition) until July 15. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Muv-Luv Alternative Remastered (€39.99/£34.99)

Princess Maker 2 Regeneration (€39.99/£34.99)

Nahuelbeuk's Dungeon Master (€29.99/£25.99: Tuesday)

Muv-Luv Remastered (€29.99/£24.99)

Dros (€24.99/£22.49: Friday)

Moonshine Inc (€19.99/£17.99)

Ogre Tale (€17.99/£17.5)

Night Reverie (€14.99/£13.49)

True Colors: A Date With Deception (€13.99/£12.49: Wednesday)

Prune & Milo (€10.49/£10)

Editor's Hell: Newspaper Story (€9.99/£9.99: Sunday)

Kubits Gallery (€9.99/£8.99: Monday)

Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III (€9.99/£8.99)

Offroad Truck Simulator (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

My Virtual Pet (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Wejam (€8.49/£7.69)

siMarket Supermarket Simulator (€7.99/£6.99: Friday)

Sunlight Scream (€6.99/£5.99)

Gluck (€6.89/£5.89)

EggConsole Popful Mail PC-8801mkIISR (€5.59/£5.39)

Let's Aim! Shooting Gallery (€5/£2.49)

Whispering Paws (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)

Brawl Arena (€4.99/£4.99)

Danger Stunt Drive (€4.99/£4.99)

Busway Islands - Puzzle (€4.99/£4.49)

Toon Roads: Superbike (€4.99/£4.99)

HoneyLand (€4.99/£4.49)

Primal Survivors (€4.99/£4.49)

Deathcron (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Vacuum Ball (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Shy Dogs: Hidden Orchestra (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Falling Number (€3.99/£3.49: Saturday)

Ballz (€2.99/£2.59: Friday)

Anomaly Pools (€2.5/£2.29)

Retro Battle (€1.99/£1.79: Tuesday)

Vac Attack (€0.99/£0.99: Saturday)

Bleach: Brave Souls (free to start)

Hamster Playground (free to start)

Moonlight Chain -Madness Moratorium- (¥7480)

7'scarlet (¥7150)

Transformers Earthspark: Expedition (¥6578)

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (¥6490)

Princess Maker 2 Regeneration (¥3960)

Dros (¥3920)

Moonshine Inc (¥2300)

Ogre Tale (¥2178)

Hookah Haze (¥1980)

Prune & Milo (¥1500)

Let's Journey (¥1499)

Wejam (¥1300)

Project Drift Japan Challenge (¥1299)

Sunlight Scream (¥1099)

Puzzle Playground (¥1000)

siMarket Supermarket Simulator (¥999: Friday)

EggConsole Popful Mail PC-8801mkIISR (¥880)

Gluck (¥800)

Vacuum Ball (¥799)

Brawl Arena (¥749)

Shy Dogs Hidden Orchestra (¥700)

Let's Aim! Shooting Gallery (¥500)

HoneyLand (¥499)

Primal Survivors (¥499)

Common Vocabulary Quiz (¥420)

Country Name Kanji (¥420)

Flash of Inspiration IQ Test (¥420)

Junior High School Textbook Tests (¥420)

Learn About Medieval Europe (¥420)

Picture Search Treasure Hunt (¥420)

Seasonal Cards (¥420)

Showa Quiz (¥420)

Spin-Up Puzzle Animal Quiz (¥420)

Super Difficult Questions (¥420)

Ballz (¥299)

Bleach: Brave Souls (free to start)