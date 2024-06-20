Nintendo Downloads - June 20, 2024

The window is open, let's see if some independent titles can get through it before they get crushed by Festivus.

Things we missed last week: Namco's 1985 shooter Star Luster (as a Vs Series machine) in the Archives.

Well, after a video caused Nintendo to hit the emergency meeting button, it seems all the more likely that I properly timed a vacation to coincide with the promised/threatened unveiling of Nintendo's 2H 2024 lineup (among other things). But before that, there are still a few titles from various and sundry indie shows this past ten days as of press time, most notably Moonstone Island as also featured in the last Indie World show of 2023. Also worth a look this week: sci-fi journalism adventure Times & Galaxy and turn based RPG Echo Generation.

Other things that might interest some: A new original RPG from Acquire (makers of dungeon cralwers) in Scars of Mars, dealing with adventures who pull up at your inn in Tavern Talk, and the priciest game of the week from New Japan's parent... an RPG centered around one of the nine million victims of Truck-kun.

North America

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Quest of Memories (US$44.99/C$61.08: Wednesday)

DarkStar One ($29.99/$33.99)

Echo Generation ($24.99/$27.99: Wednesday)

Ylands ($24.99/$34.99)

Tavern Talk ($21.99/$29.99)

Moonstone Island ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)

Scars of Mars ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)

Everafter Falls ($19.99/$22.79)

Love Elysium: Secret of the Goddess ($19.99/$27.30: Friday)

Times & Galaxy ($19.99/$25.99: Friday)

Cave Digger 2 ($14.99/$19.9)

Dicefolk ($14.99/$19.49)

Faces of Illusion: The Twin Phantoms ($14.99/$19.49)

Mouse & Crane ($14.99/$21.99: Friday)

Urban Trace: Parkour Simulation Pursuit ($9.99/$13.99: Sunday)

The Ouroboros King ($9.99/$13.7)

Operation Steel ($9.99/$12.99)

Garten of Banban IV ($9.99/$11.99)

Speedway Turbo: Car Racing Challenge ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Supermarket Simulation Grocery Empire 3D ($9.99/$12.99: Saturday)

Zoozzle ($7.99/$9.99: Monday)

Rainbow Ascend: Anime Girls Go Up ($7.99/$10.99)

EggConsole Tritorn PC-8801 ($6.49/$7.34)

Glyphs of Gitzan ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

Pixel World: Unity-Chan ($4.99/$6.49)

Garten of Banban II ($4.99/$5.99)

Garten of Banban III ($4.99/$5.99)

Pogo Stick Champion ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Train Your Brain: Spot the Difference with Cat Photos ($3.99/$5.39)

Puzzle World: Funny Dogs ($3.99/$4.99)

Toilet Hero ($3.99/$4.99)

Tiny Watermelon Match ($3.99/$5.50: Friday)

Greedy Snake ($3.99/$4.69: Friday)

Garten of Banban ($1.99/$2.39)

Spring Time ($0.99/$1.29: Saturday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: As also announced in the "Shovel Knight DX" stream, all Yacht Club games are half off until the 28th (a week from Friday). PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Quest of Memories (€41.44/£35.54: Wednesday)

DarkStar One (€29.99/£26.99)

Echo Generation (€24.99/£22.49: Wednesday)

Ylands (€24.99/£22.49)

Tavern Talk (€21.99/£18.79)

Moonstone Island (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Love Elysium: Secret of the Goddess (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Times & Galaxy (€19.99/£16.75: Friday)

Scars of Mars (€19.5/£16.75)

Sekimori Gami - Saien (€18.99/£16.99)

Everafter Falls (€16.79/£15.49)

Sea Under The Sea Under The Sea (€15.99/£16.99: Friday)

Faces of Illusion: The Twin Phantoms (€14.99/£13.99)

Dicefolk (€14.99/£13.49)

Mouse & Crane (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Cave Digger 2 (€14.9/£13.39)

Urban Trace: Parkour Simulation Pursuit (€9.99/£9.99: Sunday)

Operation Steel (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Garten of Banban IV (€9.99/£8.99)

The Ouroboros King (€9.99/£8.99)

Speedway Turbo: Car Racing Challenge (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Wild West Tycoon Empire (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Zoozzle (€7.99/£6.49: Wednesday)

Rainbow Ascend: Anime Girls Go Up (€7.99/£7.99)

Bikini Beach: Anime Girls Assault (€7.99/£7.99: Saturday)

EggConsole Tritorn PC-8801 (€5.59/£5.39)

Glyphs of Gitzan (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Pixel World: Unity-Chan (€4.99/£4.49)

Garten of Banban II (€4.99/£4.49)

Garten of Banban III (€4.99/£4.49)

Pogo Stick Champion (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Puzzle World: Funny Dogs (€3.99/£3.59)

Toilet Hero (€3.99/£3.59)

Greedy Snake (€3.99/£3.49: Friday)

Train Your Brain: Spot the Difference with Cat Photos (€2.49/£2.24)

Garten of Banban (€1.99/£1.79)

Spring Time (€0.99/£0.99: Saturday)

Japan

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Quest of Memories (¥6380)

DarkStar One (¥4620)

Love Elysium: Secret of the Goddess (¥3140)

Revive of the Moon (¥2480)

Moonstone Island (¥2350)

Scars of Mars (¥2200)

Everafter Falls (¥2050)

Grass Cutting Simulator: Lawn Mowing Care (¥1999)

Dicefolk (¥1700: Friday)

Speedway Turbo: Car Racing Challenge (¥1590)

Operation Steel (¥1200)

Zoozzle (¥1000)

EggConsole Tritorn PC-8801 (¥880)

Pogo Stick Champion (¥780: Friday)

Pixel World Unity-Chan (¥580)

Glyphs of Gitzan (¥500)

Puzzle World: Funny Dogs (¥470)

Toilet Hero (¥470)

Color Words - Multiple Choice Quiz (¥420)