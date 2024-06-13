Nintendo Downloads - June 13, 2024

You've got your choice of sweet and spicy in the "covers of monster raising RPGs" genre this week.

Things we missed last week: Rug Rats (1983) in the Archives, and in Japan a feature phone Persona 3 game starring Aigis which... if we're being honest here, is probably a better play experience than The Answer.

This week has a pair of large RPG remakes (well, a trio if you count an EggConsole re-release of Sorcerian aka Dragon Slayer) - you can splash out full price for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance or you can step down a few bucks to pick up the Switch version of the 2017 3DS game Monster Hunter Stories. Whether you prefer your monster taming M or E, Friday has your back - perfect timing as I'm on vacation next week for both. (We'll have a review for Vengeance later this week, if you want a peek into the editing bay.)

If you're OK with Konami right now and maybe don't want to support full price upgrades, you can stack up the Rocket Knight Adventures/Sparkster remakes with Stories on Tuesday and still come out ahead by a cent. Also, is Anime vs Evil a heel v heel matchup? Answers in Talkback.

North America

Retail

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

Digital

Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

Monster Hunter Stories ($29.99/$39.99: Friday)

Anime vs Evil: Apocalypse ($24.99/$34.00: Saturday)

Railbreak ($19.99/$27.69: Friday)

Astrune Academy ($14.99/$20.99)

Path to Purge ($14.99/$19.99)

Monolith ($14.99/$19.49)

Craft Archaeology Simulator: Pyramid to Polar ($11.99/$16.99: Sunday)

Fit My Zoo ($11.99/$16.39: Friday)

Lesson Learned ($9.99/$13.49: Wednesday)

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic ($9.99/$11.99: Wednesday)

Tiny Little Farm ($9.99/$9.99: Saturday)

Cyberpunk City Tycoon ($8.99/$12.99: Friday)

Neon Noir ($6.99/$9.99: Friday)

EggConsole Sorcerian PC8801-mkIISR ($6.49/$7.34)

Forest Fantasy ($4.99/$6.82)

Willy's Wonderland ($4.99/$6.99)

Bumper Kitty ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Froggy Bouncing Adventures ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Cozy Jigsaw Puzzle ($4.99/$6.82: Friday)

Railway Islands 2 ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)

Hidden Cats In Paris ($2.99/$3.99)

Chopper Strike ($0.99/$1.29: Saturday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Nintendo has inaugurated their traditional June super sale (the "Mega Extreme Fun Sale") with discounts on Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Fire Emblem: Engage, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, Tokyo Mirage Sessions, $5 Dragon's Dogma, and sooooo much more. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (€59.99/£54.99: Friday)

Digital

Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked (€29.99/£24.99: Tuesday)

Monster Hunter Stories (€29.99/£24.98: Friday)

Anime vs Evil: Apocalypse (€24.99/£22.49: Saturday)

Railbreak (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Astrune Academy (€14.99/£13.49)

Monolith (€14.79/£13.29)

Bug & Seek (€14.79/£13.29: Friday)

Path to Purge (€13.89/£12.49)

Craft Archaeology Simulator: Pyramid to Polar (€11.99/£11.99: Sunday)

Fit My Zoo (€11.99/£10.79: Friday)

Lesson Learned (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Rainbow Diamonds (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Cyberpunk City Tycoon (€8.99/£7.99: Friday)

Counter Force: Tactical Warfare (€6.99/£6.99: Tuesday)

Neon Noir (€6.99/£6.99: Friday)

Xonix (€6.89/£6.19)

EggConsole Sorcerian PC8801-mkIISR (€5.59/£5.39)

Froggy Bouncing Adventures (€4.99/£4.99)

Forest Fantasy (€4.99/£4.49)

Willy's Wonderland (€4.99/£4.49)

Bumper Kitty (€4.99/£3.99: Friday)

Cozy Jigsaw Puzzle (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Railway Islands 2 (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Tiny Watermelon Match (€3.99/£3.49: Friday)

Hidden Cats In Paris (€2.99/£2.69)

Chopper Strike (€0.99/£0.66: Saturday)

Japan

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (¥9878: Friday)

Construction Simulator 4 (¥5720)

Zoeti (¥4980)

Anime vs Evil: Apocalypse (¥3080)

Monster Hunter Stories (¥2990: Friday)

Kamaeru: Frog Paradise (¥2300: Monday)

Path to Purge (¥2299)

Neon Noir (¥1900)

Fit My Zoo (¥1870)

Urban Trace: Parkour Simulator Pursuit (¥1599)

Astrune Academy (¥1320)

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic (¥1000)

EggConsole Sorcerian PC8801-mkIISR (¥880)

Froggy Bouncing Adventures (¥780)

Willy's Wonderland (¥770)

Railway Islands 2 (¥700)

Sonar Beat (¥500)

Hidden Cats in Paris (¥450)