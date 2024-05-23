Yacht Club Games Announces Shovel Knight Enhanced Edition Among Other 10th Anniversary Reveals

And as with any retro game coming out in this year of Arceus 2024, it's got rewind and save states.

Yacht Club Games released a video today celebrating the 10th anniversary of their first release Shovel Knight (later renamed "Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope") with several new announcements.

The most concrete is a "remastered" version of the original Shovel Knight known as "Shovel of Hope DX". The DX version will include 20 playable characters (including the game's villain The Enchantress), rewind, save states, local/online same-screen co-op, and "every feature" from the original games including a stereoscopic 3D option. It will also be possible to pick the game's classic cheats - everything from invincibility to the "Butt Mode" that replaces random nouns in dialogue with "butt" - from a menu and have them run simultaneously. No release date or platforms were given. Nintendo World Report did inquire as to the possible multi-platform release of previously platform exclusive guest characters Kratos (from PlayStation series God of War) and the Battletoads (a Microsoft property via Rare), but was only promised more details at a later date.

Other announcements from the video: