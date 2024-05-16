Wholesome Direct Features Multiple Switch Game Announcements

This is just the confirmed stuff in a sea of Steam pages.
Although down from prior years, the annual Wholesome Direct still featured a fair number of games confirmed for Switch release - including a semi-shadowdrop.
- As predicted earlier this week, Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge was shown with its launch today.
- Moonstone Island, a monster collection and exploration game, launches on June 19.
- A robot joins the media in Times & Galaxy, which will be out on Switch June 21.
- Garden of the Sea, which puts regular gardening on the high seas, is due for launch in 2024.
- Publisher Sodesco briefly showed two games for Switch due in 2024: island exploration game Petit Island and the very self-descriptive Magical Bakery.
- Previously launched on Steam, casual management sim Minami Lane will come to Switch this year.
- Caravan: SandWitch, a city rebuilder set in a wasteland, was shown for Switch but with no release date
- Pine: A Story of Loss, a "single-serving" adventure game about a lumberjack who recently lost their wife, was also shown with no date.
- First footage was shown for the Humble-published On Your Tail, which has a Steam window of 2024 but this has not been confirmed for the Switch version.
- Chain grocer simulator Discounty will be out in 2025.
- Also due in 2025 is Critter Cafe, a blend of exploration game and cafe simulator in which the focus is finding animals both common and fantastical.
- Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo will attempt to get people out of the in between in 2025.
- Train based adventure game Free Ride will be out in 2025 and has a demo available now in Europe (and shortly in North America).