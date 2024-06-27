Nintendo Downloads - June 27, 2024

With visual novels, "spooky" remakes, and Super (Game) Monkey Ball it's a busy end of quarter.

Things we missed last week: Wait, they held a Nintendo Direct and only shadowdropped one game (Metal Slug Attack Reloaded) plus the NSO Bethesda's Fault app? Pretty sure that's a record. Also, Rastan Saga II: Mythological Boogaloo in the Archives.

The last week of the quarter is always a busy one, especially when a Nintendo game (Luigi's Mansion 2 HD) draws in, but there is some original software coming out as well. The presence of its DLC suggests that Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania may in fact have a claim to being the Sega Super Game, while the book club gets a couple of meetings with Radiant Tale: Fanfare (the fandisc for 2023's circus-themed romance that I still have to read through) and the latest true novel in the Type Moon universe (Tsukihime) finally coming west. Although it's not listed on the eShop, we can also expect the 20th (or 21st) anniversary edition of Beyond Good and Evil as well.

Less pricey but not any less important are the Switch port of Tchia, the beloved indie exploration game set around New Caledonia and new!Atari reviving Super Sprint with the new Neo Sprint. The EggConsole is getting out of the action/RPG area for a bit with Topple Zip, which has elements of the shooter and the racing game.

North America

Retail

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD (US$59.99/C$79.99)

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble ($49.99/$66.99: Tuesday)

Radiant Tale -Fanfare- ($49.99/$67.86)

Fortress Challenge: Fort Boyard ($39.99/$53.49)

Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)

Digital

Tsukihime: A Piece Of Blue Glass Moon ($49.99/$68.24)

Tchia ($29.99/$38.99)

34 Sports Games - World Edition ($29.99/$40.99: Friday)

Neo Sprint ($24.99/$29.99)

At Your Feet ($15.99/$22.99: Friday)

Flying Tank ($14.99/$19.99)

How To Sing To Open Your Heart Remastered ($14.99/$19.99)

Planetarian: The Reverie of a Little Planet & Snow Globe ($14.99/$18.99)

A Street Cat's Tale 2: Outside is Dangerous ($13.99/$19.11)

Grass Cutting Simulator: Lawn Mower Care ($12.99/$17.99: Sunday)

Frogun Encore ($12.99/$17.49: Tuesday)

Air Sea Modern Conflict ($11.99/$13.99: Friday)

Whacking Hell ($9.99/$12.99)

Yori's Journey: Forgotten Origins ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Last Night of Winter ($9.99/$12.79: Friday)

Construct Farm ($9.99/$9.99: Saturday)

Cape's Escape Game 9th Room ($9.80/$13.31)

Mega Ramp Car Jumping ($8.99/$11.99)

Climbing Over It With A Spear Only Up ($6.99/$9.99: Saturday)

Aqua Puzzle Adventure ($6.99/$8.99: Saturday)

EggConsole Topple Zip PC-8801 ($6.49/$7.34)

Echolocaution ($5.00/$6.49)

Lost Pixel ($4.99/$6.81: Monday)

Frogue ($4.99/$6.99)

Shogun ($4.99/$6.83)

Planetarian: Snow Globe ($4.99/$6.49)

Boat Driver: Ship Parking Simulator ($4.99/$5.99)

Room Renovator: Furniture Decor Simulator ($4.99/$5.99)

Nocturnal Visitors ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Dead Station 2 ($4.99/$6.61: Friday)

Escape From The Tower ($4.99/$4.99: Saturday)

Ultra Hard! Spot the Difference Challenge ($3.99/$5.39)

Merge Block Puzzle ($3.99/$4.99)

Offroad Masters: Motocross Races ($3.99/$5.49: Friday)

Make It! Yakitori ($3/$2.62)

Good Guys ($0.99/$1.59)

Synaxarion: Great Martyr Theodore The Tyro ($0.99/$1.36)

Switch Race ($0.99/$1.29: Saturday)

Broodstar (June 24, 2023/$7.00)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: In honour of Metroid Prime 4 being transferred to a better studio where its condition was upgraded to "alive", Switch Metroid games (Prime Remaster and Dread) are on sale until July 2. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD (€59.99/£49.99)

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble (€49.99/£39.99: Tuesday)

Radiant Tale -Fanfare- (€49.99/£44.99)

Spy x Ana: Operation Memories (€49.99/£44.99: Friday)

Fortress Challenge: Fort Boyard (€39.99/£34.99)

Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Digital

Tsukihime: A Piece Of Blue Glass Moon (€54.99/£44.61: Wednesday)

Tchia (€29.99/£26.99)

34 Sports Games - World Edition (€29.99/£23.99: Friday)

Neo Sprint (€24.99/£22.49)

At Your Feet (€15.99/£14.39: Friday)

Planetarian: The Reverie of a Little Planet & Snow Globe (€14.99/£13.49)

Flying Tank (€14.99/£12.99)

How To Sing To Open Your Heart Remastered (€14.99/£11.99)

A Street Cat's Tale 2: Outside is Dangerous (€13.49/£12.19)

Grass Cutting Simulator: Lawn Mower Care (€12.99/£12.99: Sunday)

Frogun Encore (€12.99/£11.69: Tuesday)

Cthulhu Tower (€12.99/£12.99: Friday)

Air Sea Modern Conflict (€11.99/£11.99: Friday)

Whacking Hell (€9.99/£8.99)

Yori's Journey: Forgotten Origins (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Last Night of Winter (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Cape's Escape Game 9th Room (€9.80/£8.41)

Magnus Trilogy (€8.99/£8.09)

Mega Ramp Car Jumping (€8.99/£7.99)

Climbing Over It With A Spear Only Up (€6.99/£6.99: Saturday)

EggConsole Topple Zip PC-8801 (€5.59/£5.39)

Lost Pixel (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)

Boat Driver: Ship Parking Simulator (€4.99/£4.99)

Nocturnal Visitors (€4.99/£4.99)

Room Renovator: Furniture Decor Simulator (€4.99/£4.99)

Shogun (€4.99/£4.99)

Echolocaution (€4.99/£4.49)

Frogue (€4.99/£4.49)

Planetarian: Snow Globe (€4.99/£4.49)

Dead Station 2 (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Aqua Puzzle Adventure (€4.99/£4.49: Saturday)

Escape From The Tower (€4.99/£4.49: Saturday)

Fantasy Saga Frenzy (€4.99/£4.49: Saturday)

Offroad Masters: Motocross Races (€3.99/£3.59: Friday)

Make It! Yakitori (€3/£1.51)

Merge Block Puzzle (€2.99/£2.69: Wednesday)

Good Guys (€0.99/£0.89)

Switch Race (€0.99/£0.99: Saturday)

Japan

Arcana Alchemia (¥7810)

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD (¥6500)

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble (¥5489: Tuesday)

Rizap: Experience Rhythm Training (¥6380)

34 Sports Games - World Edition (¥4691)

Iwakura Aria (¥4400)

Tchia (¥3400)

Neptunia vs Giant God Slyne (¥3080)

Neo Sprint (¥2700)

Air Sea Modern Conflict (¥1990)

Planetarian: The Reverie of a Little Planet & Snow Globe (¥1600)

Yori's Journey: Forgotten Origins (¥1590)

A Street Cat's Tale 2: Outside is Dangerous (¥1540)

How To Sing To Open Your Heart Remastered (¥1540)

Climbing Over It With A Spear Only Up (¥1100)

Cape's Escape Game 9th Room (¥980)

Evidence Destruction Shop: Lamentation of the Marionette (¥980)

Aqua Puzzle Adventure (¥900)

EggConsole Topple Zip PC-8801 (¥770)

Frogue (¥750)

Boat Driver: Ship Parking Simulator (¥749)

Room Renovator: Furniture Decor Simulator (¥749)

Echolocaution (¥500)

Merge Block Puzzle (¥500)

Planetarian: Snow Globe (¥500)

Pin 3 Hint Quiz (¥420)

Brain Training: Number Search (¥420)

Bumper Kitty (¥399)

Tiny Watermelon Match (¥399)

Make It! Yakitori (¥300)

Good Guys (¥120)