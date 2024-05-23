We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Nintendo Direct To Air June 18 At 10 AM Eastern

by Donald Theriault - June 17, 2024, 10:06 am EDT
Total comments: 2

Emergency meeting in the Happening Bunker!

The Direct sign has been engaged for the first regular Direct of the year.

As promised during Nintendo's last financials, a Nintendo Direct focused on Switch games for the 2nd half of 2024 will air tomorrow. The presentation will begin at 10 a.m.ET / 7 a.m. PT / 1500 CET, and is scheduled for roughly 40 minutes.

Nintendo is expected to fill out its second half lineup as there are currently no announced first party titles beyond July 13 (Nintendo World Championships - NES Edition). As mentioned in the original May announcement, the Direct will not contain discussion of the successor to the Switch.

Talkback

broodwars4 hours ago

Hoping for Switch ports of all the remaining Wii U-only 1st party titles (excluding Devil's 3rd):

- Yoshi's Woolly World
- Xenoblade X
- The 2 Zelda HD releases

If I had to pick just 1, I'd go with Yoshi. C'mon. Free it from Wii U/3DS jail. It's too good for that.

Ian Sane2 hours ago

There's a selfish part of me that wants the last few Wii U exclusives to remain exclusive, just to give that system some reason to have existed.  But aside from X the entire Xenoblade series is available for the Switch so why not give people the option to enjoy it all.  Due to the obscurity of the series before the Switch (late Gamestop exclusive Wii game, Wii U exclusive, 3DS port that requires the NEW 3DS) I wouldn't be surprised if the majority of fans have only played the series on the Switch so might as well make everything available to them.

