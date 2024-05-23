Nintendo Direct To Air June 18 At 10 AM Eastern

Emergency meeting in the Happening Bunker!

The Direct sign has been engaged for the first regular Direct of the year.

As promised during Nintendo's last financials, a Nintendo Direct focused on Switch games for the 2nd half of 2024 will air tomorrow. The presentation will begin at 10 a.m.ET / 7 a.m. PT / 1500 CET, and is scheduled for roughly 40 minutes.

Nintendo is expected to fill out its second half lineup as there are currently no announced first party titles beyond July 13 (Nintendo World Championships - NES Edition). As mentioned in the original May announcement, the Direct will not contain discussion of the successor to the Switch.