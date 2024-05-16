Lego Horizon Adventures Coming To Switch Holiday 2024

Yes, that Horizon. Harbinger of 30 million selling games Horizon.

MLB The Show isn't Sony's only franchise on the Switch this year.

The next Lego title is based on Sony's Horizon franchise... yet it will come to Switch this holiday. LEGO Horizon Adventures will combine action gameplay with Lego building starring the series's main character Aloy.

Originally debuting in 2017 - infamously, within a few weeks of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - the Horizon series is an open world action game that usually features combat against dinosaurs.