Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind Coming From DIgital Eclipse In Fall

I haven't beaten up a character played by Barbara Goodson this hard since 2019.

The next project from Digital Eclipse is another throwback, but this time it's to 1994.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind is a 5 player side-scrolling brawler and third person action game focused around the first season of the wildly popular action show of the early 1990s. Originally announced with no platforms listed at Summer Games Fest, the game's website later updated to show the game available for Switch among other platforms.

The game will be out later this year, and the trailer is below: