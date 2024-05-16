We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Switch Announcements From Day Of The Devs And Devolver Digital Presentations

by Donald Theriault - June 7, 2024, 9:18 pm EDT
Source: Summer Games Fest

One of the more insane birthday parties ever at the end.

Following the Summer Games Fest kickoff, the coinciding Day of the Devs presentation and Devolver DIgital shovwcase/movie aired on the same channel.

Switch-specific announcements from the shows:

  • Devolver's Cult of the Lamb will receive an "Unholy Alliance" update on August 22 that will add a local-co-op play option.
  • Announced in April's Indie World show, Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure was shown at the Day of the Devs alongside a launch date of July 25.
  • Also receiving an expansion will be A Little to the Left, which showed off its "Seeing Stars" DLC which will be available on June 25.
  • Horror film studio Blumhouse (Get Out, Five Nights at Freddy's) announced during the Summer Game Fest kickoff that they were entering game publishing with a focus on horror: their first game Fear the Spotlight is a 32-bit styled horror game that was confirmed for Switch, though without a release date.
  • Rhythm/adventure hybrid Afterlove EP was shown during Day of the Devs with a launch date given alternatively as "Q3" or "around October": it previously appeared in a December 2021 Indie World show.
