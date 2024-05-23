Other News From The June 18 Nintendo Direct

We got updates, we got shadowdrops, and we got... nothing from Aspyr? Nice.
Other news from the Nintendo Direct today:
Shadowdrops
- The only brand new game of the Direct aside from the Mature NSO N64 app was Metal Slug Attack Reloaded, a tower defense take on the classic run-and-gun with 2 player online battles.
- As inadvertently leaked and possibly spoiling this Drect's date in the process last week, a new update for Among Us has added new roles to the crew.
- An update for Disney Illusion Island added "The Mystery in Monoth", in which players have to find clues in the area and solve a mystery in the epxloration platforming style.
Other Releases
- Darkest Dungeon II, the sequel to the psychologically fraught dungeon crawler, was confirmed for Switch release on July 15.
- One of the 3DS's quirkier franchies, The Denpa Men, will return in The New Denpa Men on July 22: the game is free to play and a Switch timed exclusive.
- Plastic action title Funko Fusion will land September 13.
- Akatoshi Kawazu's campaign to have blackmail material on every member of the Square Enix C-suite continues to pay dividends as Romancing SaGa 2 (1993, Super Famicom) will be remade for launch on October 24: the battle system will change from a turn-based system to a timing-based system as seen in Grandia or Child of Light.
- After being notably absent from Ubisoft's presentation last week, Just Dance 2025 was announced for an October launch featuring Lady Gaga, Sia, and Ariana Grande among others on the soundtrack.
- Marvelous announced a hybrid monster raising and farming RPG in Farmagia, launching on November 1 and featuring character designs from Fairy Tail artist Hiro Mashima.
- Coincidentally, Koei Tecmo announced Fairy Tail 2, an action RPG that is set in the anime's final "Alvarez Empire" arc, launching this winter.
- The Lego Horizon Adventure trailer from Summer Games Fest ran, with further expansion on the game's story, with only the "holiday" date.
- Annapurna revealed another previously Sony-funded title for holiday in Stray, a game about a stray cat who has to find their way home.
- Side-scrolling action RPG Mio: Memories in Orbit will bring the modifiable android to Switch in 2025.
- Also due in 2025 is Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero, a sequel to the 2004 PlayStation 2 strategy RPG.