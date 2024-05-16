Other Announcements From Summer Games Fest Kick Off

It's Sonic's 30th anniversary, and we get Zubaz Shadow so hope for Mario Wonder DLC.
Other announcements from today's Summer Games Fest kickoff show:
- A launch trailer for Monster Hunter Stories was shown ahead of the Switch version's launch next Friday.
- A fantasy themed battle royale brawler called Battle Crush was briefly shown, promising early access this month.
- Fantasy sports title Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will be out Sept 3.
- New footage including Shadow's powers were shown for Sonic x Shadow Generations, which will land October 25 for US$49.99.
- The newest game from Gris developer Nomada is action platformer Neva, which will be out this year.
- Firaxis announced the long-awaited Civilization 7 will be out next year, with more details to follow in August (presumably around Gamescom).