We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Other Announcements From Summer Games Fest Kick Off

by Donald Theriault - June 7, 2024, 7:17 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Summer Games Fest

It's Sonic's 30th anniversary, and we get Zubaz Shadow so hope for Mario Wonder DLC.

Other announcements from today's Summer Games Fest kickoff show:

  • A launch trailer for Monster Hunter Stories was shown ahead of the Switch version's launch next Friday.
  • A fantasy themed battle royale brawler called Battle Crush was briefly shown, promising early access this month.
  • Fantasy sports title Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will be out Sept 3.
  • New footage including Shadow's powers were shown for Sonic x Shadow Generations, which will land October 25 for US$49.99.
  • The newest game from Gris developer Nomada is action platformer Neva, which will be out this year.
  • Firaxis announced the long-awaited Civilization 7 will be out next year, with more details to follow in August (presumably around Gamescom).
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement