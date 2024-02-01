Nintendo Downloads - February 1, 2024

In which we try to run "I think George Lucas 'bout to sue somebody's ass" through Japanese localization.

Things we missed last week: Indie World sizzle reel roguelike Grime (Dec 2021) finally dropped, and the Archives games was Rainbow Islands as Hamster apparently woke up on the right side of the bed this month.

Setting aside the game that topped the list when I flooded the database on Sunday and was CLEARLY Suika Game At Home, it's a light week thus far. The major game is the first licensed game based on the groin-grabbingly popular manga/anime Jujutsu Kaisen, which seems like it should've come out a year ago based on the amount of fan art I've seen for it. Also notable is... cel-shaded Postal? Lay on, MacDuff.

Honestly, Japan's getting the better deal this year as they're finally getting a localized version of Citizen Sleeper. Just in time for the sequel?

And on a personal note, congratulations to Bernadetta for finally getting a "Brave" version in Fire Emblem Heroes. Guess I didn't need to plug this year's Choose Your Legends after all.

North America

Retail

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

Digital

Postal: Brain Damaged ($24.99/$33.49: Friday)

Project Downfall ($23.99/$32.68: Friday)

Knights of Braveland ($19.99/$26.99)

Torn Away ($15/$19.89: Saturday)

UDO: Unidentified Drilling Object ($14.99/$20.62)

Defense Master ($14.99/$19.99)

Dreamcutter ($14.99/$18.99: Friday)

The Pigeon - Simulator ($12.99/$17.99: Friday)

Snow Moto Racing Adventure ($12.99/$17.99: Saturday)

Miniland Adventure ($10.99/$13.99: Wednesday)

CEIBA ($9.99/$13.99)

Japanese Escape Games The Police Office ($9.99/$12.49)

Farm Day Simulator 2024 ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

Harpoon Shooter! Nozomi ($9.98/$12.99)

Piggy Gambit ($7.99/$9.99)

Teppo and the Secret Ancient City ($7.99/$10.99)

Turret Rampage ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

Dr. Frank's Build a Boyfriend ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Big Watermelon Match ($3.99/$4.99: Wednesday)

Kubic ($3.99/$3.99: Wednesday)

Seven ($3.99/$3.99: Wednesday)

Candy Shake Cup ($3.99/$5.26)

Morto - Chapter 2 ($0.98/$0.49: Saturday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Nintendo's "Jump Start January" sale runs until February 7 and includes discounts on Splatoon 3, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, New Pokemon Snap, and the pandemic-causing Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash (€59.99/£54.99: Friday)

Digital

Postal: Brain Damaged (€24.99/£19.99: Friday)

Project Downfall (€23.99/£21.59: Friday)

Knights of Braveland (€19.99/£17.99)

Tale of Immortal (€15.99/£16.39: Wednesday)

Dreamcutter (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Torn Away (€14.99/£13.49: Saturday)

UDO: Unidentified Drilling Object (€14.79/£13.29)

Defense Master (€13.99/£12.59)

The Pigeon - Simulator (€12.99/£11.99: Friday)

Snow Moto Racing Adventure (€12.99/£11.99: Saturday)

Miniland Adventure (€10.59/£9.49: Wednesday)

Zombie Football Simulator (€9.99/£8.99: Monday)

CEIBA (€9.99/£8.99)

Downhill Driver: Extreme Racing Simulator (€9.99/£8.99)

Farm Day Simulator 2024 (€9.99/£8.99)

Japanese Escape Games The Police Office (€8.99/£8.09)

Harpoon Shooter! Nozomi (€8.99/£7.99)

Piggy Gambit (€7.99/£6.99: Wednesday)

Speed or Death (€7.99/£7.19)

Teppo and the Secret Ancient City (€7.99/£7.19)

Turret Rampage (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Candy Shake Cup (€3.65/£3.19)

Big Watermelon Match (€2.99/£2.49: Wednesday)

Kubic (€2.99/£2.99: Wednesday)

Seven (€2.99/£2.49: Wednesday)

Slimeboo (€2/£1.79: Friday)

Morto - Chapter 2 (€1.29/£1.19: Saturday)

Japan

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash (¥8470)

Project Downfall (¥3585)

Knights of Braveland (¥2999)

Citizen Sleeper (¥2570)

Alterity Experience (¥2500)

The Enigma Machine (¥2500)

Tale of Immortal (¥2399)

Defense Master (¥2150)

CEIBA (¥1510)

Harpoon Shooter! Nozomi (¥1400)

Teppo and the Secret Ancient City (¥1400)

Downhill Driver: Extreme Racing Simulator (¥1399)

Miniland Adventure (¥1250)

Piggy Gambit (¥999)

Escape From The Lost House In The Forest (¥990)

The World of Cryptography (¥980)

Farm Day Simulator 2024 (¥899)

Turret Rampage (¥500)

Basic Chemical Formulas (¥420)

Read by a Death Row Prisoner (¥420)

Urban Legend Ghost Story Game (¥420)