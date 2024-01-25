Nintendo Downloads - January 25, 2024

Eat your Neptunia games, Apollo.

Things we missed: In a 30+ game dump, the arcade version of Super Contra was the Archives game and a third Valis collection also came over from Japan.

This week's guaranteed retail releases are a) Japanese, and b) highly variable in terms of quality, with game of the week honors falling to the second trilogy of Phoenix Wright series releases in the Apollo Justice trilogy. (I believe they include all of the DLC from the originals, so you get to not feel bad for missing them in the eShop's implosion AND get to hear a whale on the stand.) The close competition stems from Arc System Works's latest in the increasinly inscrutable Under Night fighting series, and the much, MUCH more distant competition is in the form of yet another g-d Neptunia game that we have already directed the review code well away from my desk lest I cut my ears off. And given that I'm off work because of an inability to hear in a job where I kind of need that, it could only help.

Smaller titles on the lineup this week include another reprisal of classic Hitman, a version of classic (?) Lynx puzzle game Chip's Challenge, and a lower-priced version of scrolling shooter Steel Empire.

North America

Retail

Neptunia: Sisters vs Sisters (US$49.99/C$69.99: Tuesday)

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy ($49.99/$67.99)

Under Night In Birth II Sys:Celes ($49.99/$66.99)

Digital

Oops, I Said Yes?! ($29.99/$38.99)

Hitman: Blood Money - Reprisal ($29.99/$29.99)

The Legend of Steel Empire ($24.99/$34.99: Tuesday)

Lil Guardsman ($19.99/$26.65: Tuesday)

Arcade Tycoon ($19.99/$26.99)

Evil Nun: The Broken Mask ($19.99/$23.99)

Devil Inside Us: Roots of Evil ($14.99/$19.99)

Starward Rogue ($14.99/$19.49)

Anomaly Agent ($14.99/$18.99)

Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic ($12.99/$16.99)

Grotto ($12.99/$17.99: Friday)

Jett Rider ($12.49/$18.00)

Counter Shooter Strike Zone ($11.99/$16.99: Saturday)

Sudoku Game For Kids ($9.99/$13.99: Sunday)

Boaty Tanks 2 ($9.99/$14.99)

Negligee ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

SciFi Racer Simulator ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

Zombie Football Simulator ($9.99/$13.99: Saturday)

UFO: Henfield ($8.99/$11.99)

The Adventures of Panzer: Legacy Collection ($8.99/$11.99: Friday)

Eggconsole Yokai Tantei PC-8801 ($6.49/$7.34)

Saga of the Moon Priestess ($5.99/$7.29: Wednesday)

PuzzlePet: Feed Your Cat ($4.99/$6.83)

Chip's Challenge ($4.99/$3.99)

Brain Memory Training Academy ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Dead Tomb ($4.99/$6.78: Friday)

Post-Apocalyptic Old Man ($4.80/$6.61)

Kobolok ($3.99/$5.51)

Selling Souls ($2.99/not released)

Sweets Drop ($2.49/$3.49)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Disco Elysium is 65% off until the 29th. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

Neptunia: Sisters vs Sisters (€49.99/£44.99: Tuesday)

Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes (€49.99/£44.99: Wednesday)

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy (€49.99/£39.98)

Digital

Oops, I Said Yes?! (€29.99/£24.99: Wednesday)

Hitman: Blood Money - Reprisal (€29.99/£19.99)

The Legend of Steel Empire (€24.99/£19.99: Tuesday)

Lil Guardsman (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Evil Nun: The Broken Mask (€19.99/£17.99)

Arcade Tycoon (€17.99/£15.99)

Anomaly Agent (€14.99/£13.49)

Devil Inside Us: Roots of Evil (€14.99/£13.49)

Starward Rogue (€14.99/£13.49)

Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic (€12.49/£10.89)

Jett Rider (€12.49/£11.49)

Counter Shooter Strike Zone (€11.99/£11.99: Saturday)

Sudoku Game For Kids (€9.99/£9.99: Sunday)

Boaty Tanks 2 (€9.99/£9.99)

Negligee (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

SciFi Racer Simulator (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

UFO: Henfield (€8.99/£7.99)

The Adventures of Panzer: Legacy Collection (€8.99/£8.99: Friday)

Fastest Finger First: 3 Hint Quiz (€7.99/£7.99)

Rescue! Dropkick on my Devil (€7.99/£7.99)

Fantasy Blacksmith Shop Simulator (€7.49/£6.99)

Saga of the Moon Princess (€5.99/£5.49: Wednesday)

Eggconsole Yokai Tantei PC-8801 (€5.59/£5.39)

PuzzlePet: Feed Your Cat (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Brain Memory Training Academy (€4.99/£3.99: Friday)

Post-Apocalyptic Old Man (€4.8/£4.29)

Dead Tomb (€4.63/£4.09)

Kobolok (€3.99/£3.99)

Monster Truck Freestyle (€3.99/£3.59: Saturday)

Chip's Challenge (€3.49/£2.99)

Selling Souls (€1.99/£1.79)

Sweets Drop (€1.99/£1.79)

Japan

Yuki Yuna Is A Hero Vol 1 (¥8360)

Yuki Yuna Is A Hero Vol 2 (¥8360)

Yuki Yuna Is A Hero Vol 3 (¥8360)

Yuki Yuna Is A Hero Vol 4 (¥8360)

Which Me Do You Like? (¥7810)

Tenka Unification SSB (¥7678)

Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes (¥7480)

Shiren The Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island (¥6985)

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy (¥5990)

Agatha Christie: Murder On The Orient Express (¥5280)

Sudama Relation (¥5170)

Hitman: Blood Money - Reprisal (¥2999)

Oops, I Said Yes?! (¥2980)

Evil Nun: The Broken Mask (¥1999)

Anomaly Agent (¥1750)

Starward Rogue (¥1699)

Boaty Tanks 2 (¥1499)

Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic (¥1400)

Detective - Stella Porta Case (¥1200)

Suspect Room (¥1200)

Cute Critters Pet Kitty (¥999)

Eggconsole Yokai Tantei PC-8801 (¥770)

Saga of the Moon Princess (¥700)

Chip's Challenge (¥400)

PuzzlePet - Feed Your Cat (¥499)

Post-Apocalyptic Old Man (¥480)

Real Werewolf Game (¥420)

Spot The Difference Challenge (¥420)

Selling Souls (¥300)

Easy Dice for RPG/Tabletop (¥160)