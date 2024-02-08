Nintendo Downloads - February 8, 2024

We're not opening the Happening Bunker yet, but I did clean it up this weekend.

Things we missed last week: Old Tecmo shooter Silk Worm in the Archives. (I originally read it as "Silk Road", and boy does THAT hit different now than it did in 1988.)

OK, let's be real: There is a LOT of room for shadowdrops to come in and directly steal the show this week. There's not a whole hell of a lot major coming out, and Nintendo's holiday quarter results come out at the close of business in Japan tomorrow so any "quiet periods" under Japanese law will be gone. So we're not going to come right out and say there's a Direct this week, just that the door has been opened.

As far as what's coming out this week, we have... a Nicalis UK localization of a three-and-a-half year old licensed visual novel, a neat adventure platformer in Alisa, and the second "Invector" game on the Switch. See what I mean?

North America

Retail

Konosuba: Love For These Clothes of Desire (US$49.99/C$68.10)

Digital

Invector: Rhythm Galaxy ($24.99/$33.49)

Bullion: The Curse of the Cut-Throat Cattle ($24.99/$not released: Saturday)

MakOS ($19.99/$25.99: Saturday)

Neet Girl Rehabilitation Plan ($19.9/$not released)

Alisa: Director's Cut ($17.99/$23.49: Tuesday)

HunterX: Code Name T ($16.99/$21.99: Wednesday)

Clem ($15.99/$20.79: Tuesday)

Shanghai Summer ($14.99/$19.49)

Raft Survival Simulator ($12.99/$17.99: Sunday)

Forklift Simulator 2024 ($12.99/$17.99: Friday)

Golfinite ($12.99/$17.39: Friday)

Cannibal Abduction ($11.99/$14.99)

Police Car Driver ($9.99/$12.99)

West Hunt ($9.99/$11.49)

Football Simulator 2024 ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

Jubilee ($9.99/$12.79: Friday)

Dungeonoid 2: Awakening ($8.99/$10.99: Wednesday)

Town Adventures ($7.99/$12.19: Tuesday)

T.E.S.T: Expected Behaviour ($7.99/$9.99: Friday)

Mustache In Hell ($4.99/$6.99)

Pirates: Carribean Chronicles ($4.99/$6.75)

God of Light: Remastered ($4.99/$6.49)

Prisonela DX ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Frozen Honey ASMR ($4.99/$6.73: Friday)

The Nom ($4.99/$6.73: Friday)

Deathly Dangerous ($4.99/$6.64: Friday)

Alpaca Wonders Why ($3.99/$5.00)

Borzoi Adventure ($3.99/$4.99: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The Atelier Ryza trilogy is on sale until the 19th. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

Konosuba: Love For These Clothes Of Desire (€49.99/£44.99)

Digital

Invector: Rhythm Galaxy (€24.99/£22.49)

Bullion: The Curse of the Cut-Throat Cattle (€22.99/£19.99: Saturday)

MakOS (€19.99/£17.99: Saturday)

Alisa: Director's Cut (€17.99/£16.19: Tuesday)

Meta Meet Cute+ (€17.99/£14.99)

Neet Girl Rehabilitation Plan (€15.9/£14.9)

Clem (€15.79/£13.49: Tuesday)

HunterX: Code Name T (€15.39/£13.89: Wednesday)

Shanghai Summer (€14.49/£13.09)

Raft Survival Simulator (€12.99/£11.99: Sunday)

Forklift Simulator 2024 (€12.99/£11.99: Friday)

Golfinite (€12.99/£11.69: Friday)

Cannibal Abduction (€11.99/£10.79)

Police Car Driver (€9.99/£8.99)

Football Simulator 2024 (€9.99/£8.99)

Jubilee (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Dungenoid 2: Awakening (€8.99/£7.99: Wednesday)

West Hunt (€8.19/£7.19)

Town Adventures (€7.99/£7.19: Tuesday)

3 Minutes Mystery (€7.99/£7.99)

T.E.S.T: Expected Behaviour (€7.99/£7.19: Friday)

God of Light: Remastered (€4.99/£4.49)

Mustache In Hell (€4.99/£4.49)

Pirates: Carribean Chronicles (€4.99/£4.49)

Prisonela DX (€4.99/£4.99)

Deathly Dangerous (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Alpaca Wonders Why (€3.99/£3.59)

Borzoi Adventure (€3.99/£3.59: Friday)

Japan

Invector: Rhythm Galaxy (¥3520)

Torn Away (¥2135)

Neet Girl Rehabilitation Plan (¥1980)

Shanghai Summer (¥1980)

Golfinite (¥1886)

Alisa: Director's Cut (¥1840)

Quiz Animal Encyclopedia DX (¥1580)

Cannibal Abduction (¥1400)

Police Car Driver (¥1399)

T.E.S.T: Expected Behaviour (¥1099)

West Hunt (¥1010)

Dungeonoid 2: Awakening (¥1000)

Alpaca Wonders Why (¥580)

Croc's World 4 (¥555)

God of Light: Remastered (¥520)

Deathly Dangerous (¥499)

Dreamland Solitaire (¥499)

Numbers IQ Quiz (¥420)

Super Difficult Sign Quiz (¥420)

Trauma Puzzle (¥420)

Slimeboo (¥320)