Episode 859: Switch U Marketing

Sometimes a good idea comes back around.
This week it's
predictions another episode Jon missed, delaying predictions!
First, we cursed more Smash spirits into existence, and then email! This week: why so many GBA remakes, more GBA Switch remakes, and will the Switch successor kill the music all over again?
Gui also has a little New Business: EGGCONSOLE SILPHEED PC-8801mkIISR and the Tekken 8 demo.
