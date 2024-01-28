Episode 859: Switch U Marketing

Sometimes a good idea comes back around.

This week it's predictions another episode Jon missed, delaying predictions!

First, we cursed more Smash spirits into existence, and then email! This week: why so many GBA remakes, more GBA Switch remakes, and will the Switch successor kill the music all over again?

As always emails go here.

Gui also has a little New Business: EGGCONSOLE SILPHEED PC-8801mkIISR and the Tekken 8 demo.