We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
Radio Free Nintendo
3DSSwitchWiiU

Episode 859: Switch U Marketing

by James Jones, Greg Leahy, and Guillaume Veillette - January 28, 2024, 7:51 pm EST
Total comments: 1

Sometimes a good idea comes back around.

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

This week it's predictions another episode Jon missed, delaying predictions!

First, we cursed more Smash spirits into existence, and then email! This week: why so many GBA remakes, more GBA Switch remakes, and will the Switch successor kill the music all over again?

As always emails go here.

Gui also has a little New Business: EGGCONSOLE SILPHEED PC-8801mkIISR and the Tekken 8 demo.

This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.

This episode's ending music is Lake Juilet theme from Another Code Recollection. It was requested by Regmcfly. All rights reserved by Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Talkback

Lemonade15 hours ago

I really enjoyed the discussion around the Day The Music Died retrospective.

I also totally forgot about Teddy Together. That was released in Australia too.

Add to the discussion!
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement