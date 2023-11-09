Jet Force Gemini Coming To N64 Switch Online Library In December

One less reason to boot up Rare Replay.

It turns out Banjo and James Bond aren't the only Rare heroes coming to the Switch Online Expansion Pack's N64 library.

After a trailer was posted on Nintendo's Japanese-language YouTube announcing the release of Goldeneye and 1999's Jet Force Gemini in the region on November 30, Nintendo of America later confirmed that Jet Force Gemini would come to North America in "December" (as Goldeneye was added in January).

Adventure calls in the galaxy of Jet Force Gemini, coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members this December! #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/Nne8huwalW — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 22, 2023

Jet Force Gemini was not in the last group of announced N64 titles, which still requires the launch of 1080 Snowboarding to be completed.