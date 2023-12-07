Nintendo Downloads - December 7, 2023

We could explore the known and unknown galaxies, or hope for someone to rip a mask off and yell Baba Booey into a live mic. I know what I'm stuck doing Thursday night.

Things we missed last week: Taito's Scramble Formation, shooter-vania Tevi (Jordan's review), a late release of Zach GOTY 2000 Turok 3, and in what can only be described as a miracle on the level of Doom Eternal running well on Switch... Trip World DX FINALLY came out in North America and Japan.

A good week for smaller titles, headlined by the long-awaited Outer Wilds release on Switch. Can the intergalactic exploration hold up on a portable platform? We'll find out later this week. In another miracle, to the point I had this game marked as cancelled after it went radio silent for a long time, Skater XL is finally paying off a Direct from September 2019 and coming on Tuesday. And for those looking for Thousand Year Door but possibly better, action RPG Born of Bread lands on Tuesday as well (read Jordan's preview for more).

Smaller but still important titles this week include A Highland Song as featured in the Indie World last month, as well as blacksmith sim While The Iron's Hot. And from the house of oddities are a pair of games (Hiveswap Friendsim and Pesterquest) from the Homestuck... universe?

North America

Retail

Skater XL (US$39.99/C$51.99: Tuesday)

Digital

Born of Bread ($29.99/$29.99: Tuesday)

Dreamers: A Nostalgia Adventure ($29.99/$39.99)

A Long Journey To An Uncertain End ($24.99/$32.50: Tuesday)

Outer Wilds ($24.99/$32.99)

Yukar From The Abyss ($24.99/$34.99)

While The Iron's Hot ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)

A Highland Song ($17.99/$24.99: Tuesday)

Sunsoft Mahjong Solitaire Shanghai Legend ($17.99/$23.99)

Xiizeal ($15/$18)

Hiveswap Friendsim ($14.99/$19.49)

Pesterquest ($14.99/$19.49)

Xuan Yuan Sword: Mists Beyond the Mountains ($14.99/$18.99: Friday)

Fearmonium ($12.99/$17.99: Friday)

The Smurfs: Colorful Stories ($11.99/$16.41: Friday)

Battle Stations Blockade ($9.99/$11.99: Wednesday)

City Driver: Car Parking Simulator ($9.99/$12.99)

Defend The Base: Tower Turret Shooting Range ($9.99/$12.99)

Hot Love Dreams: Classic Hentai Logic Puzzle ($9.99/$12.99)

Air Aces ($9.99/$11.99: Friday)

Nessy The Robot ($9.99/$12.99)

Vege Bubble Shoot ($9.99/$13.50: Friday)

Erogods: Asgard ($7.30/$10.00)

Crystal Chip Collector e ($4.99/$6.49)

Golf Guys ($4.99/$6.70: Friday)

Helix Jump ($4.99/$6.70: Friday)

Mob Control ($4.99/$6.70: Friday)

Stone Age ($2.23/$3.00)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 is on sale until the 11th, and this week traditionally features an "award winners" sale on the eShop to coincide with an alleged awards show. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Digital

Born of Bread (€29.99/£26.99: Tuesday)

Dreamers: A Nostalgia Adventure (€29.99/£26.99)

A Long Journey To An Uncertain End (€24.99/£20.99: Tuesday)

Outer Wilds (€22.99/£20.99)

While The Iron's Hot (€19.99/£15.99: Tuesday)

Sunsoft Mahjong Solitaire Shanghai Legend (€16.99/£14.9)

A Highland Song (€15.99/£14.99: Tuesday)

Hiveswap Friendsim (€14.99/£12.79)

Pesterquest (€14.99/£12.67)

Xuan Yuan Sword: Mists Beyond the Mountains (€14.99/£12.99: Friday)

Fearmonium (€12.99/£12.99)

The Smurfs: Colorful Stories (€11.99/£10.79: Friday)

Battle Stations Blockade (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

City Driver: Car Parking Simulator (€9.99/£8.99)

Defend The Base: Tower Turret Shooting Range (€9.99/£8.99)

Nessy The Robot (€9.99/£8.99)

Air Aces (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Vege Bubble Shoot (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Crystal Chip Collector e (€4.99/£4.49)

Golf Guys (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Helix Jump (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Mob Control (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Stone Age (€2/£1.79: Wednesday)

Japan

Dream Warrior Valis Collection III (¥8580)

Encouragement of Climb: Next Summit – Ano Yama ni, Mou Ichido (¥8360)

Rasenreijo Spiral Lady Super Hair Machina (¥5742)

Angry Head Bee Great Reincarnation Rinmawari Reincarnation (¥4950)

Dreamers: A Nostalgic Adventure (¥3500)

Outer Wilds (¥3150: Friday)

Adventures of Ben: Rabbit Run (¥2900)

Sunsoft Mahjong Solitaire Shanghai Legend (¥2640)

Yukar: From The Abyss (¥2600: Wednesday)

Cafe Owner Simulator (¥2100)

The Ramsey (¥2000)

Fearmonium (¥2000: Friday)

While The Iron's Hot (¥1980: Tuesday)

The Smurfs: Colorful Stories (¥1795)

Nessy The Robot (¥1500)

Vege Bubble Shoot (¥1500)

Xiizeal (¥1500)

City Driver: Car Parking Simulator (¥1399)

Defend The Base: Tower Turret Shooting Range (¥1399)

Peach Blossoms Are Stained With Fresh Blood (¥1300)

Battle Stations Blockade (¥1000: Wednesday)

Escape From The Dilapidated Hospital (¥990)

Crystal Chip Collector e (¥800)

Our Flick Erasers 3 Online (¥500)

Final Shot (¥499)

English Conversation With Cat Manga (¥420)

Stone Age (¥300)