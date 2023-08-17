Nintendo Downloads - August 17, 2023

All matters of shooting fun, costing from C$6 to $65.

Things we missed last week: Quake II (including Quake II 64) dropped out of Quakecon.

Originally the big game of the week was honestly going to be one of the biggest games of the 2020s - Vampire Survivors - finally coming to the Switch. And even though Red Dead Redemption dropped last week and brings one of the biggest games of the 2010s to the Switch as well... nah, we're still going to give it to Vampire Survivors. Screw it. I'm pretty sure it won't get a late physical release anyway, so it's more on topic for the column.

Also dropping for me to potentially use my birthday money on is a pair of sequels in Moving Out 2 and Marble It Up! Ultra, Devolver's monthly release in The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood, and name of the week honors fall to Shinobi Non Grata.

North America

Retail

Red Dead Redemption (US$49.99/C$64.99)

Digital

Moving Out 2 ($29.99/$38.99: Tuesday)

Marble It Up! Ultra ($29.99/$38.99)

Black Skylands ($19.99/$26.49: Tuesday)

Die After Sunset ($19.99/$25.19)

Cat's Cosmic Atlas ($19.99/$26.39: Friday)

Embraced By Autumn ($18.99/$24.99: Friday)

The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood ($17.99/$23.49: Wednesday)

Chrome Wolf ($14.99/$20.99)

Forklift 2024 - The Simulator ($14.99/$19.99)

Satay Shop Tycoon ($14.99/$19.99)

Shinobi Non Grata ($14.99/$19.86)

Rescue Team 911 Simulator ($11.99/$15.99: Saturday)

Astro Flame: Starfighter ($9.99/$13.29: Tuesday)

Creepy Tale: Ingrid Penance ($9.99/$13.29: Wednesday)

Aery - Flow of Time ($9.99/$14.99)

Quantum: Recharged ($9.99/$13.29)

Neko Journey ($9.99/$11.99: Friday)

Skateboard Drifing With Maxwell Cat ($9.99/$13.99: Saturday)

Airplane Race Simulator ($7.99/$10.99: Friday)

FRMaster ($6.99/$9.99: Saturday)

Sable's Grimoire: Man And Elf ($5.99/$8.00: Friday)

Summer Valley Hike ($4.99/$6.59: Tuesday)

Gauntler ($4.99/$6.6)

Hidden Shapes: Cat Realm + Tricks or Cats ($4.99/$6.54)

Vampire Survivors ($4.99/$5.99)

A Castle Full of Cats ($3.99/$4.99)

Duck Race ($2.99/$3.94)

Candle Fire Run ($0.99/$1.31: Sunday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: A Nintendo multiplayer-themed sale is on until early on the morning of the 21st (ET), including a discount on We <3 Katamari and, unfortunately, Mario Party Superstars. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

Red Dead Redemption (€49.99/£39.99)

Digital

Moving Out 2 (€29.99/£24.99: Tuesday)

Marble It Up! Ultra (€29.99/£24.99)

Black Skylands (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Die After Sunset (€19.99/£16.99)

Cat's Cosmic Atlas (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Embraced By Autumn (€18.99/£18.99)

The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood (€17.49/£15.79: Wednesday)

Chrome Wolf (€14.99/£13.49)

Forklift 2024 - The Simulator (€14.99/£13.49)

Satay Shop Tycoon (€14.99/£13.49)

Shinobi Non Grata (€14.99/£12.99)

Rescue Team 911 Simulator (€11.99/£9.99: Saturday)

Astro Flame: Starfighter (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Creepy Tale: Ingrid Penance (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Aery - Flow of Time (€9.99/£9.99)

Neko Journey (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Skateboard Drifing With Maxwell Cat (€9.99/£9.99: Saturday)

Quantum: Recharged (€8.99/£8.09)

Airplane Race Simulator (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)

FRMaster (€6.99/£6.99: Saturday)

Sable's Grimoire: Man And Elf (€5.99/£5.99)

Summer Valley Hike (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)

Hidden Shapes: Cat Realm + Tricks or Cats (€4.99/£4.49)

Vampire Survivors (€4.99/£3.99)

Gauntler (€4.49/£4.09)

A Castle Full of Cats (€3.99/£3.49)

Duck Race (€2.99/£2.69)

Candle Fire Run (€0.99/£0.89: Sunday)

Japan

Marble It Up! Ultra (¥3500)

Moving Out 2 (¥3499)

Hentai Stars (¥2824)

Black Skylands (¥2759)

Satay Shop Tycoon (¥2100)

Shinobi Non Grata (¥1500)

Aery - Flow of Time (¥1499)

Chrome Wolf (¥1320)

Quantum: Recharged (¥1099)

FRMaster (¥999)

Astro Flame: Starfighter (¥990)

Creepy Tale: Ingrid Penance (¥990)

Mystery Solving IQ Quiz (¥980)

Vampire Survivors (¥499)

A Castle Full of Cats (¥490)

Cursed Horror Pictures (¥420)

Easy Korean Learning (¥420)

Find The Differences - Spectacular Scenery (¥420)

I Want To Know More About My Body (¥420)

Japan's Famous Castles (¥420)

Winning Business Psychology (¥420)