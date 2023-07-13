Game Boy And N64 Switch Online Libraries Adding More Pokemon Games

Including a game literally too big for Virtual Console.

Two Switch Online libraries will be adding new Pokemon games shortly.

During the Pokemon Presents, both the Pokemon Trading Card Game (GBC, 2001) and Pokemon Stadium 2 (N64, 2001) were confirmed for release "shortly after the presentation". The GBC game was announced in February with the reveal of the library, while the N64 game was announced last September.

Stadium 2's addition leaves only 1080 Snowboarding, Excitebike 64, and Mario Party 3 left from last September's announcement.