Nintendo Downloads - August 24, 2023

This week's quiet. A little TOO Raph.

Things we missed last week: We had a date but no pricing for Bomb Rush Cyberfunk until it dropped like a bomb on the eShop Friday morning. More on that later.

This week seems positively dead for late summer; even with an unexpected WrestleQuest pulling a run-in for this week (with the save data issues presumably resolved), that's still sub-20 games in all three regions this column normally monitors. Japan leads with 19 - and they have the added advantage of exclusive VNs that never get localized. That's not to say that there's nothing big showing this week - we have the aforementioned WrestleQuest, game-of-the-week Blasphemous 2 (which Alex O reviewed for us), and what appears to be a 1 on 11 fight in Virgo Versus the Zodiac. (Or is it the Booty Man? The Man With No Name? Who ****ing knows.)

King of the Hat is the biggest little title of the week as it FINALLY comes out. And no, Brave Bow Archer is not a game all about my Alcryst in Fire Emblem: Engage. If it was Killer Bow +5 Archer... that might be more realistic.

North America

Digital

WrestleQuest (US$29.99/C$39.99: Tuesday)

Blasphemous 2 ($29.99/$38.99)

Virgo Versus The Zodiac ($19.99/$29.99: Wednesday)

King of the Hat ($19.99/$25.99)

Alice Escaped! ($19.99/$18.99)

Ginsha ($17.80/$25.90)

Curse Crackers: For Whom The Belle Tolls ($15.00/not releasing)

Little Devil: Foster Mayhem ($14.99/$19.99: Friday)

Wildagotchi: Virtual Pet ($12.99/$17.12: Friday)

Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate ($12.49/$16.49)

Rocket Car ($11.99/$15.99: Friday)

Brave Bow Archer: Princess Rescue Simulator ($9.99/$12.99: Tuesday)

Word Search Puzzle: Find The Words ($9.99/$12.99)

Ashina: The Red Witch ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Lost Forest ($4.99/$6.56: Tuesday)

Giant Wishes ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Select NIS America titles including the Disgaea games are on sale until August 28. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Digital

WrestleQuest (€29.99/£24.99: Tuesday)

Blasphemous (€29.99/£24.99)

Virgo Versus The Zodiac (€19.99/£19.99: Wednesday)

Alice Escaped! (€19.50/£17.59)

King of the Hat (€19.49/£17.59)

Ginsha (€17.49/£13.90)

Little Devil: Foster Mayhem (€14.99/£13.49)

Wildagotchi: Virtual Pet (€12.99/£11.69: Friday)

Shotgun King: THe Final Checkmate (€12.49/£11.29)

Rocket Car (€11.99/£11.99: Friday)

Brave Bow Archer: Princess Rescue Simulator (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Ashina: The Red Witch (€9.99/£9.99)

Word Search Puzzle: Find The Words! (€9.99/£8.99)

Lost Forest (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)

Giant Wishes (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Japan

Railway Japan! Route Tabi EX Clear Stream Driving Nagaragawa Railway Edition (¥8580)

Da Capo III - Plus Story (¥7810)

Karumaruka * Circle (¥6270)

Shirogane x Spirits (¥5940)

Virgo Versus The Zodiac (¥2800)

King of the Hat (¥2300)

Shishi - Eternal Prelude (¥2300)

Alice Escaped! (¥1980)

Wildagotchi: Virtual Pet (¥1829)

Little Devil: Foster Mayhem (¥1800)

My Nonogram Waifu: Forbidden Love (¥1750)

Brave Bow Archer: Princess Rescue Simulator (¥1399)

Word Search Puzzle: Find The Words (¥1399)

Desktop Basketball 2 (¥980)

Giant Wishes (¥750)

Hentai Project (¥470)

BL Aru (¥420)

Nazotoki Boy Detectives (¥420)

Island Cities (¥350)