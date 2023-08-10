Nintendo Downloads - August 10, 2023

"IT'S HERE!! WRESTLEQUEST IS HERE!!" "Yeah, but whose side is it on?"
Things we missed last week: Namco's shooter sequel Baraduke 2 in the Archives.
With SummerFest (tm Jeremy Piven) wrapped up and the All In / All Out doubleshot at the end of the month into Labour Day weekend, it's natural to have the art of wrestling on the mind right now - so it's perfect timing for the release of wrestling-and-turn based RPG WrestleFest to enter the Switch ring this week. If you prefer RPGs and art forms but with more vocal straining than submission holds, the long-awaited Stray Gods will come to Switch as well via Humble Games.
Aside from another pet sim in Pups & Purrs: Pet Shop, there's a few other titles worth watching; Vita refugee (as the Switch continues to absorb every console in the last two decades or so) Rainbow Skies, a game in Legend Bowl I'll probably buy as soon as my brother's hometown team wins a home game (which at the current pace will be following the heat death of the universe), and a tribute to Oregon Trail that puts zombies and dysentery on the same level.
Your warning this week: Witch's Garden - the highest-cost digital only game of the week - does NOT have English text in it. Japanese, Simplified or Traditional Chinese, and that is it.
North America
Retail
Pups & Purrs Pet Shop (US$39.99/C$54.33)
Digital
Witch's Garden ($39.99/$51.99)
WrestleQuest ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical ($29.99/$39.99)
Legend Bowl ($24.99/$28.99: Wednesday)
Skamba - Snowfall ($24.99/$27.99: Wednesday)
Wild Legion ($23.99/$28.99)
Mouse Trap - The Board Game ($19.99/$23.99: Monday)
Neon Blight ($19.99/$25.99)
Sven - Completely Screwed ($19.99/$25.99)
Zombie Soup ($19.99/$24.99)
Rainbow Skies ($19.99/$24.99: Friday)
Female Nation Takeover ($19.90/not releasing)
Unidentified Falling Objects ($14.99/$19.49: Wednesday)
Hamster on Rails ($14.99/$19.49)
The Rewinder ($14.99/$17.49)
Tow Truck Driver Simulator 2023 ($13.99/$19.99: Saturday)
Prison Life Simulator Jail ($12.99/$19.99: Friday)
Mondealy ($11.99/$15.99: Wednesday)
Chickenoidz Super Party ($9.99/$7.99: Tuesday)
Organ Trail Complete Edition ($9.99/$12.99)
Bright Lights of Svetlov ($9.99/$13.29: Friday)
Anthology of Fear ($8.99/$11.86: Tuesday)
It's Puzzles: Wild Nature ($8.00/$10.00)
Running Fable ($7.99/$9.99: Wednesday)
Acceptance ($5.99/$7.99: Friday)
World Spin ($5.00/$4.71)
Cinderella: Interactive Book ($4.99/$5.99: Monday)
Fluffy Milo ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)
Pipe Dream ($3.49/$4.59)
Sonar Beat ($2.49/$2.49)
Mysterious Adventure of Michael ($2.23/$3.00)
Sales and Price Drops
Highlights: Doom (2016) is 75% off as part of a QuakeCon sale until August 16. PSPrices, DekuDeals
Europe
Digital
Witch's Garden (€38.99/£33.50)
WrestleQuest (€29.99/£24.99: Tuesday)
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical (€29.99/£24.99)
Legend Bowl (€24.99/£22.49: Wednesday)
Skamba - Snowfall (€24.99/£22.49: Wednesday)
Wild Legion (€22.99/£20.69)
Sven - Completely Screwed (€19.99/£17.99)
Neon Blight (€19.99/£16.75)
Rainbow Skies (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)
Zombie Soup (€18.99/£16.99)
Female Nation Takeover (€15.90/£14.90)
Unidentified Falling Objects (€14.79/£13.29: Wednesday)
Tow Truck Driver Simulator 2023 (€13.99/£9.99: Saturday)
Prison Life Simulator Jail (€12.99/£11.99: Friday)
The Rewinder (€12.49/£11.29)
Mondealy (€11.99/£10.99: Wednesday)
Chickenoidz Super Party (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)
Organ Trail Complete Edition (€9.99/£8.99)
Bright Lights of Svetlov (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)
Anthology of Fear (€8.99/£8.09: Tuesday)
It's Puzzles: Wild Nature (€8.00/£7.19)
Running Fable (€7.49/£6.79: Wednesday)
Acceptance (€5.99/£5.99)
World Spin (€5.00/£2.97)
Fluffy Milo (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)
Cinderella: Interactive Book (€3.99/£3.59: Monday)
Sonar Beat (€2.49/£2.29)
Mysterious Adventure of Michael (€2.00/£1.79: Wednesday)
Japan
Hyperdimension Neptunia: Sisters vs Sisters (¥8580)
Hyperdimension Neptunia Game Maker R: Revolution (¥8580)
Railway Empire 2 (¥7700)
Hakuoki Shinkai Manyo no Shou (¥7480)
Pretty Cure Spread Puzzle Collection: Expanding Spy (¥4400)
Wild Legion (¥3280)
Zombie Soup (¥2999)
Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara (¥2980)
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical (¥2950)
Neon Blight (¥2300)
Female Nation Takeover (¥1980)
Mondealy (¥1730)
The Rewinder (¥1520)
Running Fable (¥1148)
Bright Lights of Svetlov (¥990)
Tale of Legends: Densouki (¥700)
Fluffy Milo (¥500)
World Spin (¥500)
Philosophy Trivia (¥420)