Nintendo Downloads - August 10, 2023

"IT'S HERE!! WRESTLEQUEST IS HERE!!" "Yeah, but whose side is it on?"

Things we missed last week: Namco's shooter sequel Baraduke 2 in the Archives.

With SummerFest (tm Jeremy Piven) wrapped up and the All In / All Out doubleshot at the end of the month into Labour Day weekend, it's natural to have the art of wrestling on the mind right now - so it's perfect timing for the release of wrestling-and-turn based RPG WrestleFest to enter the Switch ring this week. If you prefer RPGs and art forms but with more vocal straining than submission holds, the long-awaited Stray Gods will come to Switch as well via Humble Games.

Aside from another pet sim in Pups & Purrs: Pet Shop, there's a few other titles worth watching; Vita refugee (as the Switch continues to absorb every console in the last two decades or so) Rainbow Skies, a game in Legend Bowl I'll probably buy as soon as my brother's hometown team wins a home game (which at the current pace will be following the heat death of the universe), and a tribute to Oregon Trail that puts zombies and dysentery on the same level.

Your warning this week: Witch's Garden - the highest-cost digital only game of the week - does NOT have English text in it. Japanese, Simplified or Traditional Chinese, and that is it.

North America

Retail

Pups & Purrs Pet Shop (US$39.99/C$54.33)

Digital

Witch's Garden ($39.99/$51.99)

WrestleQuest ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical ($29.99/$39.99)

Legend Bowl ($24.99/$28.99: Wednesday)

Skamba - Snowfall ($24.99/$27.99: Wednesday)

Wild Legion ($23.99/$28.99)

Mouse Trap - The Board Game ($19.99/$23.99: Monday)

Neon Blight ($19.99/$25.99)

Sven - Completely Screwed ($19.99/$25.99)

Zombie Soup ($19.99/$24.99)

Rainbow Skies ($19.99/$24.99: Friday)

Female Nation Takeover ($19.90/not releasing)

Unidentified Falling Objects ($14.99/$19.49: Wednesday)

Hamster on Rails ($14.99/$19.49)

The Rewinder ($14.99/$17.49)

Tow Truck Driver Simulator 2023 ($13.99/$19.99: Saturday)

Prison Life Simulator Jail ($12.99/$19.99: Friday)

Mondealy ($11.99/$15.99: Wednesday)

Chickenoidz Super Party ($9.99/$7.99: Tuesday)

Organ Trail Complete Edition ($9.99/$12.99)

Bright Lights of Svetlov ($9.99/$13.29: Friday)

Anthology of Fear ($8.99/$11.86: Tuesday)

It's Puzzles: Wild Nature ($8.00/$10.00)

Running Fable ($7.99/$9.99: Wednesday)

Acceptance ($5.99/$7.99: Friday)

World Spin ($5.00/$4.71)

Cinderella: Interactive Book ($4.99/$5.99: Monday)

Fluffy Milo ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

Pipe Dream ($3.49/$4.59)

Sonar Beat ($2.49/$2.49)

Mysterious Adventure of Michael ($2.23/$3.00)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Doom (2016) is 75% off as part of a QuakeCon sale until August 16. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Digital

Witch's Garden (€38.99/£33.50)

WrestleQuest (€29.99/£24.99: Tuesday)

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical (€29.99/£24.99)

Legend Bowl (€24.99/£22.49: Wednesday)

Skamba - Snowfall (€24.99/£22.49: Wednesday)

Wild Legion (€22.99/£20.69)

Sven - Completely Screwed (€19.99/£17.99)

Neon Blight (€19.99/£16.75)

Rainbow Skies (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Zombie Soup (€18.99/£16.99)

Female Nation Takeover (€15.90/£14.90)

Unidentified Falling Objects (€14.79/£13.29: Wednesday)

Tow Truck Driver Simulator 2023 (€13.99/£9.99: Saturday)

Prison Life Simulator Jail (€12.99/£11.99: Friday)

The Rewinder (€12.49/£11.29)

Mondealy (€11.99/£10.99: Wednesday)

Chickenoidz Super Party (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Organ Trail Complete Edition (€9.99/£8.99)

Bright Lights of Svetlov (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Anthology of Fear (€8.99/£8.09: Tuesday)

It's Puzzles: Wild Nature (€8.00/£7.19)

Running Fable (€7.49/£6.79: Wednesday)

Acceptance (€5.99/£5.99)

World Spin (€5.00/£2.97)

Fluffy Milo (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Cinderella: Interactive Book (€3.99/£3.59: Monday)

Sonar Beat (€2.49/£2.29)

Mysterious Adventure of Michael (€2.00/£1.79: Wednesday)

Japan

Hyperdimension Neptunia: Sisters vs Sisters (¥8580)

Hyperdimension Neptunia Game Maker R: Revolution (¥8580)

Railway Empire 2 (¥7700)

Hakuoki Shinkai Manyo no Shou (¥7480)

Pretty Cure Spread Puzzle Collection: Expanding Spy (¥4400)

Wild Legion (¥3280)

Zombie Soup (¥2999)

Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara (¥2980)

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical (¥2950)

Neon Blight (¥2300)

Female Nation Takeover (¥1980)

Mondealy (¥1730)

The Rewinder (¥1520)

Running Fable (¥1148)

Bright Lights of Svetlov (¥990)

Tale of Legends: Densouki (¥700)

Fluffy Milo (¥500)

World Spin (¥500)

Philosophy Trivia (¥420)

Mysterious Adventures of Michael (¥300)