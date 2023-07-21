Quake II Now Available On eShop

The back-filling of the old ID catalogue continues.

The Switch has added another classic first person shooter to its arsenal.

A listing for Quake II (1997) is now live on the eShop for US$9.99 or equivalent, continuing the biannual release of ID shooters around the QuakeCon expo following the classic Doom games in 2019 and a remastered version of the original Quake in 2021.

The original release is bundled with a new expansion developed by Machine Games (modern Wolfenstein dev team) called "Call of the Machine", and the N64 version of Quake II is also included as free DLC.