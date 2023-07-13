We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
2010 Red Dead Redemption And Undead Nightmare Coming To Switch Next Week

by Donald Theriault - August 7, 2023, 10:39 am EDT
Remember, if you have a queen-high straight and lose to a king-high straight, the correct move is shooting the other guy.

One of the great open world westerns is about to make its Nintendo debut.

A version of 2010's Red Dead Redemption - along with its Halloween themed Undead Nightmare expansion - will be available on Switch next Thursday (August 17). Nintendo's webstore lists the game with a price of US$49.99/C$64.99 and with no physical option.

The port will be developed by Double Eleven Studios, a studio founded by former Rockstar developers whose Switch credits include Minecraft Dungeons (with Mojang) and taking over development of Prison Architect.

