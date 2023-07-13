2010 Red Dead Redemption And Undead Nightmare Coming To Switch Next Week

Remember, if you have a queen-high straight and lose to a king-high straight, the correct move is shooting the other guy.

One of the great open world westerns is about to make its Nintendo debut.

A version of 2010's Red Dead Redemption - along with its Halloween themed Undead Nightmare expansion - will be available on Switch next Thursday (August 17). Nintendo's webstore lists the game with a price of US$49.99/C$64.99 and with no physical option.

The port will be developed by Double Eleven Studios, a studio founded by former Rockstar developers whose Switch credits include Minecraft Dungeons (with Mojang) and taking over development of Prison Architect.