Nintendo Downloads - May 11, 2023

Wise man say "Forgiveness is divine, but never break price barrier for game with stamina meter".

Things we missed last week: No lawman can catch The Man of Medan.

OK, we all know what's coming out this week, so moving on... The poor bastards stuck running up against Matt Mercer's Tears of the Kingdom include another sequel that might be worth playing in Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 - now with less child sacrifice apparently? - and Dokapon Kingdom Connect, which we have a review in progress from the Mario Party Monthly team. (Speaking of poor bastards...)

In the smaller space, Garden Simulator should NOT be confused with Farming Simulator - and that's pretty much it, as people knew to get the hell out of the way of a sequel to a game that'll probably be over 30m the day after you read this. (Nintendo reports their 2022-23 annual results on Tuesday morning.)

North America

Retail

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (US$69.99/C$89.99: Friday)

Dokapon Kingdom Connect ($49.99/$69.99: Tuesday)

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 ($49.99/$59.99)

Fuga: Memories of Steel 2 ($39.99/$53.19)

Digital

Garden Simulator ($26.99/$30.99: Wednesday)

Elemental War 2 ($19.99/$22.79)

Gunvein ($19.95/$24.95)

For a Vast Future ($14.99/$20.20: Friday)

Murderous Muses ($13.99/$19.99)

Sakura Gamer ($9.99/$13.99: Wednesday)

Leap from Hell ($9.99/$14.99)

Matches Puzzle ($9.99/$12.99)

Local News With Cliff Rockslide ($9.99/$12.49)

After You ($6.99/$8.99)

Pretty Girls 2048 Strike ($6.99/$8.99)

Zombie Apocalypse: Survival Stories ($5.99/$7.99: Tuesday)

Pixel Driver ($5.99/$7.99: Friday)

Poosh XL ($4.99/$6.49: Monday)

Menseki: Area Maze Search ($4.99/$6.85)

Herodes ($4.99/$6.54)

Little Disaster ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Secret Dimension ($4.99/$6.75: Friday)

Mr. Brocco & Co. ($4.99/$6.64: Friday)

2021: Moon Escape ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)

Cabin Escape: Alice's Story ($0.99: Wednesday)

Truck Climb Racing ($0.95: Saturday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Cadence of Hyrule and its DLC, in addition to being a Game Trial, is on sale until the 15th. PSPrices, DekuDeals

North America

Retail

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (€69.99/£59.99: Friday)

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 (€59.99/£53.99)

Dokapon Kingdom Connect (€49.99/£44.99: Monday)

Fuga: Memories of Steel 2 (€39.99/£35.99)

Digital

Star Gagnant (€33.99/£30.59)

Garden Simulator (€24.99/£22.99: Wednesday)

Elemental War 2 (€19.99/£17.99)

Gunvein (€19.95/£17.95)

For a Vast Future (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Murderous Muses (€13.29/£11.99)

Sakura Gamer (€9.99/£9.99: Tuesday)

Leap from Hell (€9.99/£9.99)

Local News With Cliff Rockslide (€9.99/£8.29)

Truck Climb Racing (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Pretty Girls 2048 Strike (€6.99/£6.49)

After You (€6.99/£6.29)

Pixel Driver (€5.99/£5.99)

Forever Lost: Episode 2 (€5.59/£4.99: Monday)

Poosh XL (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)

Zombie Apocalypse: Survival Stories (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)

Herodes (€4.99/£4.49)

Little Disaster (€4.99/£4.99)

Secret Dimension (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

2021: Moon Escape (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Cabin Escape: Alice's Story (€0.99/£0.99: Monday)

Mr. Brocco & Co. (€4.99/£6.64: Friday)

Japan

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (¥7900)

Fuga: Memories of Steel 2 (¥4180)

Garden Simulator (¥3499)

Elemental War 2 (¥2530)

Urbek City Builder (¥2190)

For a Vast Future (¥2011)

Tiny Dragon Story (¥1721)

Pixel Paint 2 (¥1583)

Fallen Knight (¥1540)

Leap From Hell (¥1499)

Pixel Driver (¥799)

Pretty Girls 2048 Strike (¥700)

Toziuha Night: Dracula's Revenge (¥660)

Poosh XL (¥580)

Color Pals (¥500)

Zombo Buster Advance (¥490)

Lotion Samurai (¥398)