Nintendo Downloads - May 18, 2023

Rather than spend the weekend in a fundamentally broken open world game, the news desk did the Chesnaught raid in Pokemon Scarlet.

Things we missed last week: Mazinger Z (Banpresto developed anime-based shooter via Bandai Namco) came into the store... and it wasn't just Zelda who broke a price barrier last week, as it was $14.99 US instead of the standard $7.99. Given that Mazinger Z is tangentially related to Macross, you can probably guess that some people had to get paid off for that to happen.

When one of the major games (for North America) is that toilet-racing game that came out in Europe and Japan already, you know it's a quiet week. Normally the obvious pick for game of the week is the Lego racing game from 2K that has an infinitely long "battle pass", but since this is an autocracy we're going to go with Winter's Wish: Spirits of Edo (Aksys romance visual novel) in solidarity with my fellow Haligonian and racing maven Greg Sewart. Plus, it's perfect reading for my impending long weekend. (I'm aware of the irony of referring to an autocracy while simultaneously slamming a racing game, you can save the comments and Discord chat.)

And aside from the boomer shooter Nightmare Reaper, that's about all we have this week. Except to say as of today we have enough confirmed release dates to make it so less than 100 Switch games have to come out before the end of the year to beat the entire release list for every Nintendo console prior to the Switch with games launched since 2021.

North America

Retail

Lego 2K Drive (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday (bundles Tuesday))

Winter's Wish: Spirits of Edo ($49.99/$67.17)

Digital

Apploval ($29.99/$33.99)

Nightmare Reaper ($29.99/$34.99)

Love on Leave ($24.99/$32.50)

Bunhouse ($19.99/$27.2)

World Championship Boxing Manager 2 ($14.99/$19.49: Wednesday)

Mechanic 8230: Escape From Ilgrot ($14.99/$20.43: Friday)

Gekisou!Benza Race -Toilet Shooting Star- ($13.00/$18.00: Monday)

Hexapoda ($12.99/$17.95: Friday)

No One Lives Under The Lighthouse ($11.99/$14.99)

Kargast ($9.99/$11.99: Tuesday)

Find the Pairs: Classic Memory Puzzle ($9.99/$12.99)

Japanese Escape Games The House ($9.99/$12.49)

Magic Bubble Shooter ($9.99/$12.99)

Battle Kid: Fortress of Peril ($9.99/$13.32: Friday)

Under the Warehouse ($5.99/$7.49: Wednesday)

Cyber Citizen Shockman ($5.99/$7.99: Friday)

Undergrave ($4.99/$6.54)

Unalive 010 ($4.99/$6.00)

Bubble Monsters ($4.99/$4.93)

Murtop ($4.99)

Woodland Hike ($4.99/$6.75: Saturday)

Black Jack Waifu Tour ($4.5/$6.13)

911: Cannibal ($3.99)

Bio Prototype ($3.99/$4.99)

Belle Boomerang (already out/$10.99)

Europe

Retail

Lego 2K Drive (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Trinity Trigger (€49.99/£44.99: Monday)

Winter's Wish: Spirits of Edo (€49.99/£44.99)

DIgital

Nightmare Reaper (€29.99/£24.99)

Apploval (€24.99/£22.49)

Love on Leave (€24.5/£22.09)

Bunhouse (€19.99/£17.99)

Mechanic 8230: Escape From Ilgrot (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

World Championship Boxing Manager 2 (€14.79/£12.79: Wednesday)

Hexapoda (€12.99/£11.69: Friday)

No One Lives Under The Lighthouse (€11.99/£12.50)

Kargast (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Magic Bubble Shooter (€9.99/£8.99)

Sudoku: Casual Board Game (€9.99/£8.99)

Battle Kid: Fortress of Peril (€9.36/£8.31: Friday)

Japanese Escape Games The House (€8.99/£7.49)

Belle Boomerang (€7.26/£6.49)

Under the Warehouse (€5.99/£5.49: Wednesday)

Cyber Citizen Shockman (€5.99/£5.99)

Bubble Monsters (€4.99/£4.49)

Murtop (€4.99/£4.99)

Unalive 010 (€4.99/£4.49)

Undergrave (€4.99/£4.49)

Woodland Hike (€4.99/£4.49: Saturday)

Black Jack Waifu Tour (€4.50/£4.09)

911: Cannibal (€3.99/£3.59)

Bio Prototype (€3.99/£3.59)

Japan

Wand of Fortune R (¥7700)

Lego 2K Drive (¥6600)

Love on Leave (¥2980)

Trifox (¥2250)

Animal Shelter Simulator (¥1999)

World Championship Boxing Manager 2 (¥1700)

No One Lives Under The Lighthouse (¥1400)

Magic Bubble Shooter (¥1399)

Infini (¥999)

Escape From The House Of The Moonlight (¥990)

Easy Love Simulation (¥980)

Photos You Should Never See (¥980)

Murtop (¥700)

911: Cannibal (¥533)

Bio Prototype (¥470)

Common Sense Ranking Quiz (¥420)