Nintendo Downloads - May 4, 2023

For the record, the news desk observes Sith Orthodox Star Wars Day, so see you on the Revenge of the Fifth (Saturday).

Things we missed last week: Namco's Galaga '88 was the Archives game of the week.

We nearly broke the record last week with 63 releases by the end of the week, including some TRUE kusoge, and with the mothership taking the week off hopefully the shadowdrop quotient will be kept to a minimum. The big games of the week seem to be Merge Games's latest No Place Like Home, the Sunday-launching shooter series Terra Flame which I can't buy so fill your boots, or the FMV adventure game Mia and the Dragon Princess.

As for the rest... well, we're still trying to recover from the week of the 21st and a certain 70 dollar and x hour time sink comes out for the lot of you next week. I think we could all use a break.

North America

Digital

No Place Like Home (US$24.99/C$34.99)

Terra Flame ($19.99/not released: Sunday)

Super Dungeon Maker ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)

Urbek City Builder ($18.99/$21.79)

Space Gladiators ($14.99/$17.49)

Mia and the Dragon Princess ($12.99/$16.99)

Tiny Dragon Story ($12.99/$17.29: Friday)

Pixel Paint 2 ($11.99/$16.20: Tuesday)

Japanese Escape Game The Prison Underground ($9.99/$12.49)

The Shooting Range 3D ($9.99)

Swordbreaker: Origins ($9.99/$13.29: Friday)

Scrap Bolts ($9.99/$14.99: Saturday)

Jigsaw Puzzle Fever ($7.99/$10.92)

Forever Lost: Episode 2 ($5.99/$7.99: Monday)

Toziuha Night: Dracula's Revenge ($4.99/$6.00: Tuesday)

Weeping Willow - Detective Visual Novel ($4.99/$6.64: Wednesday)

Color Pals ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

Gruta ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Dessert DIY ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)

Pathfinders: Memories ($2.99/$4.19)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Various Golden Week sales are now on through May 8-11, and various Star Wars Day promos will likely start this week. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Digital

No Place Like Home (€24.99/£22.49)

Fortress S (€21.99/£20.00)

Super Dungeon Maker (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Terra Flame (€19.5/£17.59)

Urbek City Builder (€17.99/£16.19)

Invercity (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Space Gladiators (€14.99/£13.49)

Mia and the Dragon Princess (€12.99/£9.99)

Tiny Dragon Story (€12.99/£11.69: Friday)

Pixel Paint 2 (€11.99/£10.79: Tuesday)

Swordbreaker: Origins (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Scrap Bolts (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Japanese Escape Game The Prison Underground (€8.99/£7.49)

Jigsaw Puzzle Fever (€7.99/£6.99)

Toziuha Night: Dracula's Revenge (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)

Color Pals (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Weeping Willow - Detective Visual Novel (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Gruta (€4.99/£4.99)

Menseki: Area Maze Search (€4.99/£4.49)

Pathfinders: Memories (€2.99/£2.69)

Japan

Terra Flame (¥2480: Sunday)

Weeping Willow - Detective Visual Novel (¥660)

A Little Bit Of My Daily Life (¥480)

Easy-to-learn World Paintings (¥480)

Shy Girlfriend (¥480)

Youth Club Activities (¥480)