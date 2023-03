Some of us haven't finished the base game yet!

The newest Fire Emblem's expansion pass is a brief engagement.

Nintendo have confirmed that the "Fell Xenologue" story expansion will launch on April 4 in North America and 5 April in Europe and Japan. The capper to the expansion pass for the January 20 release is a story similar to the Three Houses "Cindered Shadows" story.

The trailer - which contains story spoilers for the main game - is below: