Wave 2 of Fire Emblem Engage DLC Drops Today, Waves 3 and 4 Teased

by Alex de Freitas - February 8, 2023, 6:37 pm EST
You can finally engage Camilla.

Revealed in today's Nintendo Direct, Hector from Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade, Soren from Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance and Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn, and Camilla from Fire Emblem: Fates are all joining the cast of legacy characters in Fire Emblem Engage. Players who have purchased the Expansion Pass will be able to play a chapter from their respective games and unlock their abilities as Emblems in the full game.

Waves 3 and 4 were also teased in the direct, showcasing future Emblems Chrom and Robin from Fire Emblem: Awakening as a joint pair and Veronica from Fire Emblem: Heroes arriving in Wave 3. Additionally, new story content dubbed Fell Xenologue coming in Wave 4. No specific dates have been named for Waves 3 or 4.

