Nintendo Downloads - February 16, 2023

The line at this bar will eventually get you 300+ varieties of liquor, including three "One Winged Angel"s.

Things we missed last week: Card-based puzzler Magical Speed enters the Archives, I successfully called my shot on a Direct which brought WBSC eBaseball - POWER PROS - and Metroid Prime: Remastered, and speaking of 10s Novectacle (The House in Fata Morgana) have released a game called Seventh Lair that flagrantly uses the character models from their prior game, but it's dealing with an indie dev and their "fans" getting pulled into the world of the game. I have already bought two of those four, and you can probably guess which ones (for a combined total of about $11).

We've joked about Square Enix tax before, but this week I'm just going to send them a kidney and hope they call it even for the super edition of Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line. I still have to hit the demo up (because there are two games on it I wouldn't touch with a forklift), but the full version will feature music from all the great Final Fantasy games and FF2. In other giant RPG news, we get a GameCube remaster for a second consecutive week as Tales of Symphonia comes out - and hey, while we're remastering GameCube RPGs, can someone remind Sega that Skies of Arcadia was a thing they could revisit after the Etrians? The other major release of the week is Blanc - the Gearbox-published black and white co-op game which had a cameo in the Direct last week.

Other intriguing things this week: cinematic exploration game Forgotton Anne returning after a publisher change, NIS America's latest dungeon crawler Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society. rapid-fire dating game Ten Dates, House of Indies star Dust & Neon, and the hyper-violent Elderand.

Also, a correction from early this year: there were 4011 games released in 2021-22 combined, with 4264 games released from every console from the NES to the Wii. So, uh... we passed every console from the NES to the Wii with just the Switch from 2021-present with a total of 255 games so far this year. And we have 33 already this week. It's never going to end, is it?

North America

Retail

Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society (US$49.99/C$59.99: Tuesday)

Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line ($49.99/$66.99)

Tales of Symphonia Remastered ($39.99/$?: Friday)

Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart ($39.99/$50.39: Friday)

Digital

Dust & Neon ($29.99/$38.99)

Hopping Girl Kohane DX ($24.99/$32.99)

Forgotton Anne ($19.99/$22.99: Monday)

Souls of Chronos ($19.99/$29.99: Tuesday)

The Legend of Gwen ($19.99/$27)

Elderand ($19.99/$25.99)

Lucie's Potager ($19.99/$25.99)

Piano: Learn and Play ($19.99/$26.92: Friday)

Rooftop Renegade ($17.99/$23.49: Friday)

Ten Dates ($15.99/$19.99: Tuesday)

Blanc ($14.99/$19.99: Tuesday)

Dr Smart Space Adventure ($14.99/$20.14: Friday)

Mosaic Chronicles Deluxe ($12.99/$17.35: Friday)

4x4 Offroad Driver 2 ($12.99/$16.99: Friday)

Montezuma's Revenge 8-Bit Edition ($11.99/$15.99)

Silver Falls - Ghoul Busters ($11.99/$15.99)

Verdict Guilty ($8.99/$12.16)

Spy Bros ($7.99/$8.99: Tuesday)

Chess Maiden ($5.99/$7.99: Tuesday)

Pocket Witch ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

Sniper Strike 3D ($4.99/$6.79)

W.A.R.P ($4.99/$6.69)

Prizma Puzzle Prime ($4.99/$6.49)

CyberHeroes Arena DX ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Rise of Fox Hero ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Ein's Sword ($3.00/$4.00)

Geometric Sniper - Blood in Paris ($2.99/$3.99)

Nonstop Space Probe ($1.99/$?: Friday)

Tama Cannon ($1.99/$?: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: In celebration of Tears of the Kingdom, Breath of the Wild and its expansion pass is 30% off until February 19. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line (€59.99/£49.99)

Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society (€49.99/£44.99: Tuesday)

Tales of Symphonia Remastered (€39.99/£35.99: Friday)

Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Digital

Dust & Neon (€28.99/£24.99)

Hopping Girl Kohane DX (€23.99/£20.99)

Elderand (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

The Legend of Gwen (€19.99/£17.99)

Piano: Learn and Play (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Lucie's Potager (€19.5/£16.75)

Souls of Chronos (€18.99/£17.09: Monday)

Rooftop Renegade (€17.59/£15.79: Friday)

Ten Dates (€15.99/£13.49: Tuesday)

Blanc (€14.99/£13.49: Tuesday)

Dr Smart Space Adventure (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Mosaic Chronicles Deluxe (€12.99/£11.69: Friday)

4x4 Offroad Driver 2 (€12.99/£11.69: Friday)

Montezuma's Revenge 8-Bit Edition (€10.99/£9.89)

Verdict Guilty (€8.99/£8.09: Wednesday)

Spy Bros (€7.99/£7.99: Monday)

OverShoot Battle Race (€7.99/£6.99)

Chess Maiden (€5.99/£5.39: Tuesday)

Pocket Witch (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

CyberHeroes Arena DX (€4.99/£4.99)

Sniper Strike 3D (€4.99/£4.99)

W.A.R.P (€4.99/£4.49)

Rise of Fox Hero (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Prizma Puzzle Prime (€4.49/£4.09)

Ein's Sword (€3.00/£3.00)

Geometric Sniper - Blood in Paris (€2.99/£2.49)

Nonstop Space Probe (€1.99/£1.99: Friday)

Tama Cannon (€1.99/£1.99: Friday)

Japan

Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line (¥6380)

Tales of Symphonia Remastered (¥5478)

In Sound Mind (¥3980)

Dust & Neon (¥3400)

The Legend of Gwen (¥2700)

Piano: Learn and Play (¥2591)

Souls of Chronos (¥2490)

Dice Psycho: Seventh Heaven (¥2480)

Hopping Girl Kohane DX (¥1980)

Dr Smart Space Adventure (¥1925)

Blanc (¥1730)

Mosaic Chronicles Deluxe (¥1685)

Verdict Guilty (¥1317)

Masagoro (¥1320)

Japanese Escape Games Escape From The Dilapidated House (¥980)

Haunted Girls (¥880)

Spy Bros (¥800: Tuesday)

W.A.R.P (¥770)

Pocket Witch (¥600)

Prizma Puzzle Prime (¥580)

Area Search (¥500)

Loot Box Simulator Crimson Fire (¥499)

Geometric Sniper - Blood in Paris (¥389)