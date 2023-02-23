Nintendo Downloads - February 23, 2023

The main thing that sucks is that I don't know when I'll get to any of the games coming out this week.

Things we missed last week: The Archives title was Namco's Grobda. Also, the Bill and Ted "collection" (NES game, Game Boy game) dropped from Limited Run Games on Friday for prices all ending in .69 (dude!), and as to whether that's worth it for two LJN games... well, that's your call. I mean, this is the same publisher who did the only top score I've ever given, but is also threatening Plumbers Don't Wear Ties as though that's some sort of karmic payback?

ANYWAY, the week is chock-a-block with releases with three big retail ones; I've already been charged for Kirby's Return to Dream Land (well, a voucher), which should be a nice antidote to REDACTED, Engage, and P3P... plus a game whose review should be up shortly. Eastern RPGs also go big this week with Octopath Traveler II: Thunder Spell Boogaloo and another Digimon World game that hopefully runs better than Bamco's last RPG release on Switch. (For more on Octopath Traveler II, check out Neal's review.)

The download space brings a surprisingly expensive strategy RPG in Redemption Reapers, the long-awaited 3D platformer Clive 'n Wrench (maybe wait for reviews on that one), a new action game from Inti Creates in Grim Guardians, another llama-fueled shooter from Jeff Minter in Akka Arrh, several collections of Ninja JaJaMaru-kun games, and in Japan more visual novels than you can shake an editing pen at.

North America

Retail

Digimon World: Next Order (US$59.99/C$79.99: Wednesday)

Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe ($59.99/$79.99: Friday)

Octopath Traveler II ($59.99/$79.99: Friday)

Digital

Redemption Reapers ($49.99/$64.99: Wednesday)

The Crimson Flower That Divides: Lunar Coupling ($46.8/$63.73)

Clive 'n Wrench ($29.99/$33.99: Friday)

Grisaia Phantom Trigger 08 ($29.99/$39.99: Friday)

Grim Guardians: Demon Purge ($24.99/$32.99)

Akka Arrh ($19.99/$26.65: Tuesday)

Ninja Jajamaru: The Great Yokai Battle ($19.99/$24.99: Tuesday)

Intruders: Hide and Seek ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)

Remorse: The List ($19.99/$23.99)

Tyrant's Blessing ($19.99/$25.99)

Yonesawara Hospital ($18.00/not releasing)

Ninja Jajamaru-Kun Retro Collection ($14.99/$19.99: Tuesday)

Piczle Lines 2: Into the Puzzleverse ($14.99/$19.99: Wednesday)

Twice Reborn: A Vampire Visual Novel ($14.99/$17.99: Wednesday)

Planet Cube Edge ($14.99/$17.49)

Ninja Jajamaru: The Lost RPGs ($12.99/$15.99: Tuesday)

Animal Lover ($9.99/$12.99: Wednesday)

Horror Tale 1: Kidnapper ($9.99/$14.99)

Sakura Magical Girls ($9.99/$13.99)

Lootbox Lyfe+ ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

Remains ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

Snake Core ($8.99/$9.99)

Roniu's Tale ($7.99/$10.63: Friday)

Dyadic ($6.99/$9.25)

Hike Isle ($4.99/$6.63: Wednesday)

Rumble Sus ($4.99/$5.99)

Ink & Paper: DoodleCut ($4.99/$6.65: Friday)

Neodori Forever ($4.99/$6.65: Friday)

Road Stones ($4.99/$6.64: Friday)

Midnight is Lost ($3.99/$5.31)

Loot Box Simulator ($2.99/$4.99)

Sales and Price Drops

If you'd like to play a Tales remake that isn't a mess, Tales of Vesperia Remastered is $7.99 until the 27th. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

Digimon World: Next Order (€59.99/£54.99: Wednesday)

Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Octopath Traveler II (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator (€39.99/£35.99)

Digital

Redemption Reapers (€49.99/£44.99: Wednesday)

The Crimson Flower That Divides: Lunar Coupling (€44.36/£38.26)

Grisaia Phantom Trigger 08 (€29.99/£26.99: Friday)

Clive 'n Wrench (€28.99/£24.99: Friday)

Grim Guardians: Demon Purge (€23.99/£21.49)

Akka Arrh (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Ninja Jajamaru: The Great Yokai Battle (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Intruders: Hide and Seek (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Tyrant's Blessing (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Remorse: The List (€19.99/£17.99)

Ninja Jajamaru-Kun Retro Collection (€14.99/£12.99: Tuesday)

Piczle Lines 2: Into the Puzzleverse (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Twice Reborn: A Vampire Visual Novel (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Planet Cube Edge (€14.99/£12.49)

Hentai World (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Ninja Jajamaru: The Lost RPGs (€12.99/£9.99: Tuesday)

Yonesawara Hospital (€10.79/£9.69)

Animal Lover (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Horror Tale 1: Kidnapper (€9.99/£9.99)

Sakura Magical Girls (€9.99/£9.99)

Lootbox Lyfe+ (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Remains (€9.75/£8.69: Friday)

Snake Core (€7.99/£7.19)

Roniu's Tale (€7.36/£6.49: Friday)

Dyadic (€6.59/£5.89)

Sentry Paragon (€5.99/£5.49: Saturday)

Hike Isle (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Rumble Sus (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Ink & Paper: DoodleCut (€4.99/£4.50: Friday)

Neodori Forever (€4.99/£4.50: Friday)

Road Stones (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Midnight is Lost (€3.99/£3.59)

Loot Box Simulator (€2.99/£2.99)

Japan

In My Arms With Memories (¥7810)

Octopath Traveler II (¥7800: Friday)

Sakura and Moyu - Reincarnation of the Night (¥7480)

Her Clumsy Love Stage (¥7370)

Red Moon Swaying Love Light (¥7370)

Digimon World: Next Order (¥6578)

Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe (¥6500: Friday)

The Crimson Flower That Divides: Lunar Coupling (¥6380)

Redemption Reapers (¥6028)

Wonderboy Ultimate Collection (¥5830)

ARK: Survival Evolved (¥4180: Friday)

Raiden III x Mikado Maniax (¥4180)

Under The Same Sky, Over The Rainbow (¥3980)

Grim Guardians: Demon Purge (¥3480)

Grisaia Phantom Trigger 08 (¥3400)

Akka Arrh (¥2805)

Flying Bird (¥2420)

Tyrant's Blessing (¥2300)

Younger Girlfriend (¥2200)

Remorse: The List (¥1999)

Planet Cube Edge (¥1540)

Piczle Lines 2: Into the Puzzleverse (¥1500)

Horror Tale 1: Kidnapper (¥1400)

Remains (¥1200: Friday)

Dark Dungeon Warrior (¥980: Friday)

Rumble Sus (¥499)

Offroad Moto Bike (¥440: Friday)