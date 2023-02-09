Nintendo Downloads - February 9, 2023

This might look small on Monday but you get odds for picturing it doubling by Saturday.

Things we missed last week: PowerWash Simulator finally got a price ($24.99 US or equivalent) at launch with FF7 DLC because of course, Namco's Greek myth-themed shooter Phelios was the Archives title of the week... and we got a farming sim that is more notable for being entirely in Japanese.

Nintendo's earnings will be up early the day after this post goes live, so the "quiet period" ends and it may be time to expect you-know-what. That's about the only explanation I can think of for such a light week; this opens the door for a lot of positive surprises mid-week. Among the games that start out the week on the store, there's another deckbuilding roguelike that is, at least, honest (Nadir: A Grimdark Deck Builder) and a bee-focused flight sim from the team behind the Aery games (Bumblebee: Little Bee Adventure).

North America

Digital

Nadir: A Grimdark Deck Builder (US$19.99/C$24.99: Tuesday)

Perseverance: Complete Edition ($19.99/$22.99)

nPaint ($19.99/$26.83: Friday)

Youmandriver ($11.99/$16.01: Friday)

Daily Dadish ($9.99/$12.55: Wednesday)

Bumblebee: Little Bee Adventure ($9.99/$13.99)

Japanese Escape Games The Lught And Mirror Room ($9.99/$12.49)

Rob Riches ($8.99/$)

Shuttlecock-H ($7.99/$9.99)

Looking for Aliens ($6.99/$8.99: Friday)

Alice in Wonderland - A Jigsaw Puzzle Tale ($4.99/$6.54)

Go! Go! PogoGirl ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Ragdoll Rage: Heroes Arena ($4.99/$6.79: Friday)

Legion of Doom ($4.99/$6.69: Friday)

Speedgunner Ultra ($4.99/$6.64: Friday)

Putrid Shot Ultra ($2.99/$3.99)

Sales and Price Drops

A Capcom sale until February 16 includes Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak ahead of "Title Update 4" as well as Capcom Arcade Stadium games. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Digital

Nadir: A Grimdark Deck Builder (€19.99/£16.99: Tuesday)

Perseverance: Complete Edition (€19.99/£17.99)

nPaint (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Youmandriver (€11.99/£10.79: Friday)

Bumblebee: Little Bee Adventure (€9.99/£9.99)

Daily Dadish (€9/£8.09: Wednesday)

Japanese Escape Games The Lught And Mirror Room (€8.99/£7.49)

Rob Riches (€8.99/£8.09)

Shuttlecock-H (€7.99/£6.99)

Looking for Aliens (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

Air Jet Fighter Combat (€4.99/£4.99)

Go! Go! PogoGirl (€4.99/£4.99)

Kart Crazy Race (€4.99/£4.99)

Legion of Doom (€4.99/£4.99)

Alice in Wonderland - A Jigsaw Puzzle Tale (€4.99/£4.49)

Ragdoll Rage: Heroes Arena (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Speedgunner Ultra (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Putrid Shot Ultra (€2.79/£2.49)

Japan

Aragami 2 (¥3600)

nPaint (¥2646)

Mercenaries Lament: The Seven Stars of the Silver Wolf and the Shrine Maiden (¥2200)

Bumblebee: Little Bee Adventure (¥1500)

Rob Riches (¥1180)

5 Seconds Before The Carnage (¥980)

Go! Go! PogoGirl (¥660)

Jade Order (¥280)