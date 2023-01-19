Multiple Demos And Some Stealth Releases Unveiled In Nintendo Direct

One of these shouldn't be a surprise if you follow Nintendo Directs.
In addition to Metroid Prime, other items released during today's Nintendo Direct:
- Octopath Traveler II received a demo today that covers the "first part of the game" along with the now-traditional transfer of playtime to the final game for its February 24 launch
- Also launching on February 24 is Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, and a special demo will be available today. A full playable epilogue starring the game's villain Magalor was also announced, as they attempt to rebuild their powers
- Sea of Stars, the JRPG from the development studio behind The Messenger, received a demo today and also confirmed a launch date of August 28
- Although not a demo, Konami published the first Power Pros title in the West since 2008 today with WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros, which also launched at a price of US$0.99/C$1.49.