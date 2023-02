We swear, this is not a joke.

The Citizen Kane of games is on Switch - today.

A remastered version of Metroid Prime was revealed in today's Nintendo Direct, and it will be available just after the end of the presentation. The physical version of the game will be available on February 22 (two weeks from the digital release).

Among the elements of the remaster is a new dual analog control scheme.

The game is priced at US$39.99/C$49.99 or equivalent.