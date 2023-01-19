Nintendo Switch Game Library Adds Game Boy Color, Expansion Pack Game Boy Advance Games

No Lunar Chase. We're going to have words, Nintendo.

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers are about to get some new game libraries, with two coming for the Expansion Pack.

Starting later today, all Nintendo Switch Online members will be able to download a Game Boy (Color) application. The launch lineup will include GB Tetris, Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX, Gargoyle's Quest, Game and Watch Gallery 3, Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare, Metroid II: Return of Samus, Wario Land 3, and Kirby's Dream Land. Oracle of Seasons/Ages, the Pokemon Trading Card Game, and Kirby's Tilt 'n Tumble are included as future releases.

Also available today for holders of the NSO Expansion Pack is a Game Boy Advance library. Included at launch will be Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros 3 including the e-Reader levels, WarioWare: Mega Microgame$, Kuru Kuru Kururin, Mario Kart: Super Circuit, Mario and Luigi: Superstar Saga, and The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap. Coming soon will be Metroid Fusion, Kirby and the Amazing Mirror, Fire Emblem ("The Blazing Blade"), F-Zero: Maximum Velocity, and Golden Sun will release later on.

Both libraries will include local and online multiplayer for Link Cable titles.