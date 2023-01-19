We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Nintendo Switch Game Library Adds Game Boy Color, Expansion Pack Game Boy Advance Games

by Donald Theriault - February 8, 2023, 6:00 pm EST
Total comments: 3 Source: Nintendo Direct

No Lunar Chase. We're going to have words, Nintendo.

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers are about to get some new game libraries, with two coming for the Expansion Pack.

Starting later today, all Nintendo Switch Online members will be able to download a Game Boy (Color) application. The launch lineup will include GB Tetris, Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX, Gargoyle's Quest, Game and Watch Gallery 3, Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare, Metroid II: Return of Samus, Wario Land 3, and Kirby's Dream Land. Oracle of Seasons/Ages, the Pokemon Trading Card Game, and Kirby's Tilt 'n Tumble are included as future releases.

Also available today for holders of the NSO Expansion Pack is a Game Boy Advance library. Included at launch will be Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros 3 including the e-Reader levels, WarioWare: Mega Microgame$, Kuru Kuru Kururin, Mario Kart: Super Circuit, Mario and Luigi: Superstar Saga, and The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap. Coming soon will be Metroid Fusion, Kirby and the Amazing Mirror, Fire Emblem ("The Blazing Blade"), F-Zero: Maximum Velocity, and Golden Sun will release later on.

Both libraries will include local and online multiplayer for Link Cable titles.

Adrock7 hours ago

Pokémon is notably absent.

Super Mario Bros. 3 with the e-reader levels is pretty neat-o. I was going to try to find a ROM hack, but this is easier. I’m already paying for the Expansion Pack.

Luigi Dude3 hours ago

Not going to lie, this was the part of the Direct that got me the most excited.  The OG Gameboy is a very underrated system so it's great to see some of it's best games will now be on the Switch.  It's also great to see they'll be giving the option for the Gameboy Color palette options to all games as well.  That's the thing that was disappointing about the 3DS GB emulation is they didn't offer that for all the games, even though they were releasing GBC games along side them.

Now I would have liked Super Gameboy options as well, but I'll be grateful for the GBC ones.  Seriously, playing OG Gameboy games with the GBC palettes improve them since the added different colors makes enemies and environmental hazards easier to see now.

Oh and with GBA games being added to the Expansion Pack, that $50 price tag is almost a steal with the amount of games available on the service now.

azeke2 hours ago

They announced Kirby Tilt and Tumble coming later.

Does that mean that will also add WarioWare Twisted?

