Episode 809: Skylofty Expectations

by James Jones, Greg Leahy, Jon Lindemann, and Guillaume Veillette - February 12, 2023, 5:33 pm EST
It's no worse a pun than "find your roll."

Hey y'all, did you know there was a Nintendo Direct? There was a Nintendo Direct.

We talk about it.

Tears of the Kingdom, Metroid Prime Remaster, Gameboy and Gameboy Advance to Switch online, and more. Not much to add to this, so send us questions here.

Also, if you struggled listening to RFN over the last week on your podcast player of choice, we should be all good now. Thanks to the NWR tech team for getting this sorted.

This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.

This episode's ending music is Star Land from the Kuru Kuru Kururin. Composition by Atsuhiro Motoyama. It was requested by Lemonade. All rights reserved by Nintendo Co., Ltd.

