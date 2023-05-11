Nintendo Switch Online Regular Libraries Add Tilting, Farming, And Unlocalized Famicom Game

It took us about ten minutes to figure out what the NES game is.

The system libraries for the standard tier of Nintendo Switch Online - the NES, Super Nintendo, and Game Boy (Color) have added new games tonight.

Game Boy Color

Blaster Master: Enemy Below (2000) was the third release in the recently-revived side scrolling action series from Sunsoft, though it was not released under that name in Japan. Although the sprites and backgrounds are similar to the original NES game, the maps are remixed.

KIrby Tilt 'n Tumble (2001), promised in the initial reveal of the Game Boy library, was a Kirby game whose cartridge contained an accelerometer and was controlled by tilting and rotating the GBC.

Super Nintendo

Harvest Moon (1997) was one of the first farming sims, and the first game in the Bokujo no Monogotari series that currently lives on under the Story of Seasons branding. The year long farming RPG was previously released on the Super Famicom library for Switch.

Nintendo Entertainment System

Mystery Tower (1986) is a new localization of a Namco-created game known in Japan as "Tower of Babel". A puzzle platformer, it features a character who has to avoid monsters and use L-shaped blocks to create stairways that lead to 64 exists in order to escape (presumably) the biblical Tower of Babel.