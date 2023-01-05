GoldenEye 007 Gets Switch Release Date

The promise of last year's September direct finally realized.

The Rare developed, Nintendo 64 classic, GoldenEye 007 will be coming to the Nintendo Switch Online service on January 27th. The title was previously announced in Nintendo's September 2022 Nintendo Direct. The release is part of a deal between Microsoft and Nintendo to make the game available on both the Nintendo Switch in addition to Xbox One and Xbox Series systems. It will also be available via Microsoft's Game Pass service.

The new trailer for the Nintendo Switch version highlights widescreen support and the option to play online with friends via the Nintendo Switch Online built in multiplayer options for classic games. It is worth noting that the ability to play online is, thus far, exclusive to the Switch version.