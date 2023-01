And the lingering effects of Amiibo.

Alex joins John and Neal for a new release focused episode. From Nintendo icons like Pocket Card Jockey and Fire Emblem, to a brand-new Xbox exclusive in Hi-Fi Rush, there are a lot of great games to talk about. But first, we take a look at the state of Amiibo. Do these small plastic folks still have a place in Nintendo's future?