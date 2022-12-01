Nintendo Downloads - December 1, 2022

Including a couple of major milestones - one passed, one pending.

Things we missed last week: Galaxian in the Arcade Archives, a new Joe and Mac game.

So last week we made a bit of dubious history in that the list of Switch releases this year passed the total for all of 2021 with more than a month to go and are now at 1,955 games released in North America (margin of error 0.5%). If we have another week of a stupid amount of shadow drops - and let's face it, it's likely - then we will hit 2,000 games released in North America in what would be week 48 of the year.

Anyway, doom aside, I'm on duty for the last bit of romance I'll be putting up with this year as Lover Pretend is the sole intended retail release this week - kind of unusual considering past weeks at this time. The download-only space has a couple more Square bangers?, though one comes from Forever Entertainment because apparently Square had enough on their plate, in Front Mission 1st's remake and the remake of Romancing Saga: Minstrel Song as Kawazu threatens to send more SE execs up the creek on insider trading charges. Soccer Story carries on from the US's best tie against Britain since 1815, while apparently I misread a "1" as a "7" in the Indie World as Inscryption drops this week from Devolver. And after I bit the bullet and accepted the Grisaia games were never going on sale, they drop ANOTHER one on me. Jesus, I still have to beat the first six!

Finally, we actually got advance notice of the Archives title and it's a doozy: TETRIS THE GRAND MASTER IS COMING HOME. Yes, that game with invisible Tetris play is finally going to show up on a home console.

North America

Retail

Lover Pretend (US$49.99/C$66.49)

Digital

Front Mission 1st ($34.99/$44.99: Wednesday)

Romancing Saga: Minstrel Song ($24.99/$33.49)

Grisaia Phantom Trigger 07 ($24.99/$33.24)

The Outbound Ghost ($24.99/$33.24)

Warp Drive ($24.99/$31.99)

The Knight Witch ($19.99/$22.99: Tuesday)

Soccer Story ($19.99/$22.79: Tuesday)

Work From Home ($19.99/$24.99)

Siralim Ultimate ($19.99/$22.79: Friday)

Astronite ($14.99/$19.99: Wednesday)

Elevator Action Returns: S-Tribute ($14.99/$19.49: Wednesday)

Railbound ($12.99/$17.99)

Intrepid Izzy ($10.99/$14.99: Friday)

Megalan 11 ($9.99/$13.29: Wednesday)

Until The Last Plane ($9.99/$12.49: Wednesday)

Super Planet Life ($9.99/$25.99)

Sword of the Vagrant ($9.99/$13.49)

Japanese Escape Game The Room Without Doors ($9.99/$12.49)

Sakura Succubus 6 ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Cyborg Invasion Shooter 3: Savior of the World ($9.99/$-: Saturday)

Papetura ($8.99/$11.99)

Tomomi ($7.99/$10.4)

Car Parking Madness ($5.99: Monday)

Donut Dodo ($4.99/$6.50)

Super Kiwi 64 ($2.99/$3.99: Friday)

Inscryption ($?/$?)

Archives

Tetris: The Grand Master ($7.99/$9.87)

Europe

Retail

Lover Pretend (€49.99/£44.99)

Digital

The Cube (€38.99/£34.99)

Front Mission 1st (€34.99/£31.49: Wednesday)

Warp Drive (€24.99/£22.49: Wednesday)

Grisaia Phantom Trigger 07 (€24.99/£22.49)

Romancing Saga: Minstrel Song (€24.99/£19.99)

The Outbound Ghost (€24.99/£22.49)

Soccer Story (€19.99/£17.99: Monday)

The Knight Witch (€19.99/£15.99: Tuesday)

Inscryption (€19.99/£17.99)

Work From Home (€19.99/£16.99)

Siralim Ultimate (€19.99/£19.99: Friday)

Astronite (€14.99/£13.99: Wednesday)

Elevator Action Returns: S-Tribute (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Railbound (€12.99/£11.49)

Intrepid Izzy (€10.99/£9.99: Friday)

Megalan 11 (€9.99/£8.99L Wednesday)

Until The Last Plane (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Sakura Succubus 6 (€9.99/£9.99)

Papetura (€9.99/£8.99)

Super Planet Life (€9.99/£8.99)

Sword of the Vagrant (€9.99/£8.99)

Cyborg Invasion Shooter 3: Savior Of The World (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Japanese Escape Games The Room Without Doors (€8.99/£7.49)

Tomomi (€7.97/£7.09: Wednesday)

Donut Dodo (€4.99/£4.49)

Super Kiwi 64 (€2.99/£2.69: Friday)

Archives

Tetris: The Grand Master (€6.99/£6.29)

Japan

Death Bite -Shibitomagire- (¥8560)

Samurai Maiden (¥7920)

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (¥6500: Friday)

Romancing Saga: Minstrel Song (¥5830)

Front Mission 1st (¥3999)

Windstorm: Unexpected Visitor (¥3480)

Warp Drive (¥3425)

River City Girls 2 (¥3150)

Grisaia Phanton Trigger 07 (¥2600)

Work From Home (¥2200)

The Knight Witch (¥2050: Tuesday)

Railbound (¥2000)

Super Planet Life (¥1980)

Elevator Action Returns: S-Tribute (¥1900)

Astronite (¥1800)

Chenso Club (¥1650)

Shirogane Nornir (¥1320)

Tomomi (¥1100)

Sword of the Vagrant (¥1000)

Sakura Succubus 6 (¥1000: Friday)

Megalan 11 (¥990)

Cat's Day (¥980)

Scary Manga: Ghost Stories (¥980)

Car Parking Madness (¥899)

Millie and Molly (¥800)

Papetura (¥899)

Speedgunner Ultra (¥499)

Half Dead 3 (¥498)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel Strongest Battle Royale (¥free to start)