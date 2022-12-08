Nintendo Downloads - December 8, 2022

As it regards that email from RFN this weekend: I'm sorry, but it's truly the fault of the publishers. Anyway, treasure is big now.

Things we missed last week: A streaming release of RE7 - so basically nothing. And since there was one other Western shadowdrop, that held us out of the 2000-game year for another week.

However, we will definitely hit 2000 this week with the headliner being Dragon Quest Treasures - the modern take on Dragon Quest Monsters as an action RPG with Erik and his sister in the starring roles. The other retail title is Witch on the Holy Night, which is apparently an ancestor of the universe that brought us Fate/Extella et al, so I look forward to finding out how we go from "supernatural-looking visual novel" to "why is King Arthur a woman and wearing two dots and a dash?".

In the download space, D3Publisher's big money Samurai Maiden is certainly top of the price charts, and Thunderful actually have a Monday-Wednesday doubleheader with shooter Swordship and puzzle title Togges. The long awaited Kukoos: Lost Pets lands on Tuesday, and brawler The Rumble Fish 2 makes for a light-but-expensive week - so far. Who knows what the trailer reel / Hideo Kojima hagiography masquerading as an awards show drops this week.

North America

Retail

Dragon Quest Treasures (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

Witch on the Holy Knight ($39.99/$66.14: Wednesday)

Digital

Samurai Maiden ($59.99/$79.99)

Adventure Academia ($39.99/$53.99: Friday)

Kukoos: Lost Pets ($29.99/$33.99: Tuesday)

The Rumble Fish 2 ($29.99/$33.99: Wednesday)

Jitsu Squad ($29.99/$39.99: Friday)

Chained Echoes ($24.99/$28.99)

Goonya Monster ($19.99/$18.99: Sunday)

Swordship ($19.99/$25.99: Monday)

Togges ($19.99/$22.79: Wednesday)

Mech Armada ($19.99/$22.79)

Bot Gaiden ($14.99/$18.49: Wednesday)

JellyCar Worlds ($7.99/$11)

Simona's Requiem ($7.99/$8.99)

Coloring Pixels: Collection 2 ($7.95/$9.95)

Petite Adventure ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Football Kicks ($3.99/$4.99)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Skatebird is 70% off (new low) until December 16. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

Dragon Quest Treasures (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Witch on the Holy Knight (€46.49/£40.49: Wednesday)

Digital

Samurai Maiden (€59.99/£49.99: Wednesday)

Adventure Academia (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Kukoos: Lost Pets (€29.99/£24.99: Tuesday)

The Rumble Fish 2 (€29.99/£26.99: Wednesday)

Jitsu Squad (€29.99/£24.99: Friday)

Chained Echoes (€24.99/£22.99)

Goonya Monster (€16.79/£15.09: Sunday)

Kardboard Kings (€16.79/£15.49)

Swordship (€19.99/£16.99: Monday)

Togges (€19.99/£16.99: Wednesday)

Mech Armada (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Bot Gaiden (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Path of Ra (€12.99/£11.69: Monday)

JellyCar Worlds (€7.99/£7)

Simona's Requiem (€7.99/£7.19)

Coloring Pixels: Collection 2 (€7.3/£6.95: Wednesday)

Petite Adventure (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Football Kicks (€3.99/£3.49)

Japan

Dragon Quest Treasures (¥7990)

Grand Strategy SSB (¥7678)

Soukai Tenki (¥7150)

Witch on the Holy Knight (¥6600)

Hanken Smart Countermeasures (¥5478)

Eiken Smart Measures (¥4378)

The Rumble Fish 2 (¥3520)

Idol Janshi Suchie Pie Mecha Limited Edition -Saturn Tribute- (¥2970)

Swordship (¥2050: Tuesday)

Kardboard Kings (¥2050)

Togges (¥2050)

Goonya Monster (¥1980: Sunday)

Idol Janshi Suchie-Pai -Saturn Tribute- (¥1980)

Idol Janshi Suchie-Pai Special+ Remix -Saturn Tribute- (¥1980)

Suchie Pai Adventure Doki Doki Nightmare -Saturn Tribute- (¥1980)

Path of Ra (¥1900)

Rush Rally 3 (¥1800)

Jigsaw Art: Over 100 Masterpieces (¥1499)

JellyCar Worlds (¥1000)

Coloring Pixels: Collection 2 (¥995)

Shanchuchamel (¥900)

Simona's Requiem (¥820)

Mischief Dungeon Life -Asha Edition- (¥780)

Mischief Dungeon Life -Satsuki Edition- (¥780)

World War Battle Heroes (¥699)

Football Kicks (¥499)

There Will Be No Turkey This Christmas (¥389)