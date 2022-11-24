Nintendo Downloads - November 24, 2022

Let's be honest, you're just here for the sales.

Things we missed last week: A Gameloft (meh) version of The Oregon Trail, Team17's Bravery and Greed, Indie World game Goodbye World, and Archives launch of Taito's Metal Black.

With this week being Black Friday, of course the big deal is the sales, but that also warrants a US holiday with family which is why we're getting Just Dance 2023 on Switch this week. And note that it's digital only: even the boxed release is code-in-a-box, because they have DLC to push. Aside from that, Dakko Dakko (Scram Kitty and His Buddy On Rails, recently booted from RFN's Retroactive) have a new title out in Floating Cloud God, and a couple of long-ago-announced indie titles in Saint Kotar and Aliisha (two Is): The Oblivion Of Twin Goddesses.

In the comedy option department, Freud's Bones is certainly an appropriate title for the guy who mainstreamed everyone being obsessed with boning, and a game that previously launched on Steam and DIDN'T get booted so I guess it's safe in Half Dead 3. (Shout out to the NWR Discord for reminding me of that.) Lastly, possible international shadowdrop spoiled by Japan (assuming no Nicalis-ference): The Binding of Isaac: Repentance.

North America

Digital

Just Dance 2023 (US$59.99/C$79.99: Tuesday)

Saint Kotar ($34.99/$44.99: Tuesday)

Aliisha: The Oblivion Of Twin Goddesses ($32.99/$46.99)

Swoon! Earth Escape ($29.99/$39.99)

Parents vs Kids ($24.99/$34.99: Friday)

My Downtown ($19.99)

Watch Over Christmas ($16.99/$19.49)

Cleopatra Fortune S-Tribute ($14.99/$19.49: Wednesday)

Blade of Darkness ($14.99/$19.99)

Primal Light ($14.99/$19.99)

How To Fool A Liar King Remastered ($14.99/$18.99: Friday)

KnifeBoy Rebooted ($14.99/$19.99: Friday)

Freud's Bones - The Game ($12.99/$15.49)

Savior of the Abyss ($9.99/$12.99)

Scar of the Doll ($9.99)

Floating Cloud God: Anniversary Edition ($7.99/$10.99)

Munmusu Gladiator ($5.99/$8.29)

Arctictopia ($5.00)

Dead Station ($4.99/$6.64: Wednesday)

Half Dead 3 ($4.99/$6.99)

Legendary Heroes ($4.99/$6.59)

Retro Goal ($4.99/$6.49)

Pocket Pool ($3.99/$5.29: Friday)

A Building Full of Cats ($2.99/$3.99)

Furry Hentai Tangram ($2.99/$3.99: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Europe

Digital

Just Dance 2023 (€59.99/£49.99: Tuesday)

Saint Kotar (€34.99/£30.99: Tuesday)

Aliisha: The Oblivion of Twin Goddesses (€32.99/£30)

Swoon! Earth Escape (€29.99/£30)

Kids Vs Parents (€24.99/£22.49: Friday)

Watch Over Christmas (€16.99/£15.29)

Cleopatra Fortune S-Tribute (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Primal Light (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

How To Fool A Liar King Remastered (€14.99/£14.99)

Freud's Bone - The Game (€12.99/£11.69: Wednesday)

KnifeBoy Rebooted (€12.99/£11.69: Friday)

Savior of the Abyss (€10.16/£9.09)

Floating Cloud God: Anniversary Edition (€7.99/£6.99)

Munmusu Gladiator (€5.99/£5.49)

Dead Station (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Arctictopia (€4.99/£4.99)

Half Dead 3 (€4.99/£4.49)

Legendary Heroes (€4.99/£4.49)

Retro Goal (€4.99/£4.49)

Pocket Pool (€3.99/£3.59)

A Building Full of Cats (€2.99/£2.49)

Furry Hentai Tangram (€2.99/£2.99: Friday)

Japan

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Cursed Relics and Bewildered Adventurers (¥8360)

Amakano (¥6800)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (¥6578)

Fitness Runner (¥6380)

The Binding of Isaac - Repentance (¥5300)

Saint Kotar (¥4950)

Swoon! Earth Escape (¥4620)

Windstorm: The Beginning of a New Friendship (¥3480)

Harvest Overlay (¥3300)

That Girl Can't Leave Me (¥3300)

Aliisha: The Oblivion of Twin Goddesses (¥3000)

Elysion 2 -Genes of the Saints- (¥2480)

Mr Prepper (¥2278)

Cleopatra Fortune S-Tribute (¥1900)

How To Fool A Liar King Remastered (¥1540)

KnifeBoy Rebooted (¥1490)

Freud's Bones (¥1420)

Risk System (¥1200)

Savior of the Abyss (¥1000)

Net Flaming Case Files -Burning Moe SNS Idol Fall Illustration Quiz Game- (¥980)

Floating Cloud God: Anniversary Edition (¥900)

Munmusu Gladiator (¥880)

Arctictopia (¥500)

Dead Station (¥499)

Make The Burger (¥499)

A Building Full of Cats (¥389)

Football Battle (¥389)