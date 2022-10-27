Yuji Naka Arrested, Facing Insider Trading Charges In Japan

Let's rat, let's rat, future ratting game.

A famous Japanese game developer is facing charges stemming from one of his most infamous works today.

According to a report by the Fuji News Network, former Sega creative lead Yuji Naka has been arrested and charged with insider trading (the act of trading securities, such as stocks, using information not available to the public).

The incident is alleged to have occurred in early 2020 while Naka was working at Square Enix (developing Balan Wonderworld), and two other Square Enix employees have also been charged with insider trading. The trio are alleged to have purchased shares in mobile developer Aiming prior to the announcement of Dragon Quest Tact, a mobile strategy RPG based on the Dragon Quest franchise.