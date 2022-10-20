"Big Run is imminent!" On the cosmic scale, perhaps.

Splatoon's second season starts as soon as possible in December.

The "Chill Season" will open on December 1 (time TBD) and will feature new stages and weapons in addition to modes. The trailer shows multiple new weapon variations including a new set of Dualies, a Tentatek Splattershot, and a sniper rifle with a visible bullet chamber.

The end of the video also promises "Big Run is imminent": Big Run is a version of Salmon Run that takes place on standard stages that was announced in the Splatoon 3-dedicated direct.