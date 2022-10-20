We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Splatoon 3 Announces "Chill Season" To Begin December 1

by Donald Theriault - November 14, 2022, 10:10 am EST
Total comments: 1 Source: Nintendo

"Big Run is imminent!" On the cosmic scale, perhaps.

Splatoon's second season starts as soon as possible in December.

The "Chill Season" will open on December 1 (time TBD) and will feature new stages and weapons in addition to modes. The trailer shows multiple new weapon variations including a new set of Dualies, a Tentatek Splattershot, and a sniper rifle with a visible bullet chamber.

The end of the video also promises "Big Run is imminent": Big Run is a version of Salmon Run that takes place on standard stages that was announced in the Splatoon 3-dedicated direct.

Bungle48 hours ago

New weapons would be welcome. Specifically, I would like some alternate sub/special options for the existing weapons.

