Episode 799: Furry Hentai Tangram is Competing With Betty White's Pet Talk Show

Okay, passive-aggressive Abstract, I will make a TSI for "Furry Hentai Tangram is Competing With Betty White's Pet Talk Show."

With that entirely inappropriate behavior out of the way, here's a very professional reminder that Saturday, Dec. 10 @ 1:00 PM Eastern we will be recording Episode 800 live, here at Nintendo World Report. There will be an article posted by Friday with all the details on how you can listen and join in. During that episode, we will be recording our RetroActive for Kirby and the Rainbow Curse, to honor the tenth birthday of the very-dead Wii U. Good news, the game is very short. Feel free to start now, and you'll be in a good position to talk with us about Kirby's line-driven game. If you can't make it, feel free to post your comments in the talkback thread.

Now, back to the entirely inappropriate behavior. We took our first vacation all year, and somehow managed to forget that both Jon and Greg were pre-scheduled to be out this week. For a normal podcast, with a plan and foresight, this would be a catastrophe. They would have to come up with a plan on the fly. But RFN? RFN never has a plan, so the plan cannot be disrupted. We are invincible.

Good news for us, Karen was available to join us to talk Pentiment, for Xbox platforms. Not only is she something of an expert on the era, she's actually created an illuminated manuscript page. She and Gui have also logged more time with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, perhaps to a dangerous extent. Gui took some time to look at the recently-released golf mode in Switch Sports, and it turns out it's just Wii Sports Golf. Again. Lastly, he has impressions of feeding anthropomorphic newsies directly into the engine of war with Fuga: Melodies of Steel.

After a break, we bid Karen off, leaving Gui and James to discuss the lore implications of James' now-complete run of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. What is canon in the face of a fan fiction self-insert?

Finally, the duo dive into a single - haunting - email: is there simply too much stuff on the Switch eShop. This question was not entirely without self-interest, as the source is NWR's own Donald Theriault, who is subjected to the Sisyphean task of chronicling each release. You can ask us to validate your cries for help here.