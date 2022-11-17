Nintendo Downloads - November 17, 2022

This week in sacrificial Mareep...

Things we missed last week: An out of nowhere Indie World shadowdropped Rogue Legacy 2, A Little to the Left, and Once Upon A Jester.

There are... well, two major releases this week in the games that will probably end up knocking one of their own prequels out of the Switch's top 10 in short order in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Since you've probably already made your decision on that through means official or otherwise, some other items to ponder include the newest Oddworld title in Soulstorm, and a new children's card (?) game in Cardfight Vanguard: Dear Days which gets into the retail-class section because holy crap, a $70 US game? (And it's only standard MSRP in Canada?)

Smaller titles include a WayForward platformer based on RWBY (Arrowfall), the Devolver-published McPixel 3, another game from the Indie World in Wobbledogs, and the newest title from the creators of To The Moon: Finding Paradise.

North America

Retail

Pokemon Scarlet/Violet (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

Oddworld: Soulstorm ($49.99/$59.99: Friday)

Smurfs Kart ($39.99/$49.99: Tuesday)

Garfield Lasagna Party ($39.99: Tuesday/$)

My Fantastic Ranch ($39.99/$49.99)

Digital

Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days ($69.99/$79.99: Wednesday)

RWBY: Arrowfell ($29.99/$40.95: Tuesday)

Super Toy Cars Collection ($29.99: Friday/$)

Starsand ($19.99/$26.99)

Wobbledogs ($19.99/$26.99)

The Lost Labyrinth ($19.99/$)

Pid ($19.99/$27.00: Friday)

Extinction Eclipse ($14.99/$19.5)

Heidelberg 1693 ($14.99/$18.99: Friday)

Pixel Game Maker Series Verzeus ($11.99/$16.45)

Finding Paradise ($11.99/$15.99: Friday)

World Class Champion Soccer ($10.99/$14.99)

The Closed Circle ($10.99/$14.3)

McPixel 3 ($9.99/$10.99: Monday)

Chompy Chomp Chomp Party ($9.99/$13.99)

Succubus With Guns ($9.99/$13.29: Friday)

The Kingdom of Gardenia ($7.99/$10.99: Tuesday)

Cronostase Electric Collection ($7.99/$10.99: Wednesday)

Q Remastered ($6.8/$?)

The Bounty Huntress ($4.99/$6.99: Tuesday)

Super Chicken Jumper ($4.99/$6.49: Wednesday)

Happy Animals Minigolf ($4.99/$6.99)

In Extremis DX ($4.99/$6.59)

Slime's Journey ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

The Awakening of Mummies ($2.99/$3.99)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: ININ games (Taito licensing) has a rare sale including half off Darius collections and 40% off the Taito Memories until the 28th. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Retail

Pokemon Scarlet/Violet (€59.99/£79.99: Friday)

Smurfs Kart (€49.99/£44.99: Tuesday)

My Fantastic Ranch (€39.99/£35.99)

Digital

Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days (€58.99/£53.09: Wednesday)

RWBY: Arrowfell (€29.99/£26.99: Tuesday)

Starsand (€19.99/£17.99)

The Lost Labyrinth (€19.99/£17.99)

Ultimate ADOM - Caverns of Chaos (€19.99/£17.99)

Wobbledogs (€19.99/£15.99)

Pid (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Extinction Eclipse (€14.99/£13.49)

Heidelberg 1693 (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

World Class Champion Soccer (€11.99/£10.99)

The Closed Circle (€10.99/£9.89)

McPixel 3 (€9.99/£8.99: Monday)

Chompy Chomp Chomp Party (€9.99/£8.99)

Succubus With Guns (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Pixel Game Maker Series Verzeus (€8.17/£7.29)

The Kingdom of Gardenia (€7.99/£6.99: Tuesday)

Cronostase Electric Collection (€7.99/£6.99: Wednesday)

Q Remastered (€7.01/£6.29: Wednesday)

Martial Knight (€6.41/£5.52: Sunday)

The Bounty Huntress (€4.99/£4.99: Monday)

Super Chicken Jumper (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Animal Puzzle Cats (€4.99/£4.49)

Happy Animals Minigolf (€4.99/£4.49)

In Extremis DX (€4.99/£4.49)

Slime's Journey (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

The Awakening of Mummies (€2.99/£2.49)

Japan

Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days (¥7678)

Sympathy Kiss (¥7150)

Pokemon Scarlet/Violet (¥6500: Friday)

Daydream Blueprint (¥6380)

My Fantastic Ranch (¥3900)

Arcadia Fallen (¥2980)

Wobbledogs (¥2500)

Pixel Game Maker Series Verzeus (¥1500)

World Class Champion Soccer (¥1300)

Yuru Yuru Gekijo Theatrical Version 2 And 3 (¥1280)

Ultimate ADOM - Caverns of Chaos (¥1200)

Succubus With Guns (¥990)

Desktop Soccer 2 (¥980)

Soccer Club Life Retro Goal (¥800)

Return to Shironagasu Island (¥750)

Super Chicken Jumper (¥600)

Lord of the Click III (¥499)

Elves Fantasy Hentai Puzzle (¥300)

Furry Hentai Tenagram (¥300)